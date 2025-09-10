Bangladesh has updated its net metering framework for solar. The new rules aim to expand access and raise self-consumption among prosumers.The government of Bangladesh has approved new net metering guidelines for 2025 to support rooftop solar and allow every power user to become a power producer. "This progressive policy makes rooftop solar easier, smarter, and more rewarding for households and businesses," the Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (SREDA) said in a notification. Under the new guidelines, 100% of the sanctioned load is now allowed for net-metered rooftop solar, ...

