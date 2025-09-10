New Thales survey of more than 3,000 U.S. and Canadian citizens shows strong support for modernized driver and identity services, including mobile driver's licenses/digital IDs, self-service kiosks and online portals.

The survey identified that 80% of Baby Boomers (ages 65+) indicated they have used or would use an online portal to access driver services, compared to 56% of Gen Z respondents (ages 18-24).

Trust and security remain critical, with nearly 70% preferring to receive digital IDs through official government channels, as opposed to mobile wallet providers.

Thales has released findings from a first-of-its kind survey of more than 3,000 people across the U.S. and Canada, offering a closer look at how users experience services at driver and motor vehicle (DMV) services locations. The results show a growing willingness to adopt modernized services, including mobile driver licenses or digital IDs, self-service kiosks and online portals, as agencies seek to meet evolving expectations of convenience, data privacy, access and security.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250910318632/en/

Copyright Shutterstock Jubemo

The survey uncovered that 65% of respondents are interested in obtaining mobile driver's licenses and digital IDs. Additionally, nearly 70% said they would prefer to obtain an mDL or digital ID through an official government channel, such as a state-sponsored wallet, rather than through a mobile wallet provider. Interest and adoption are expected to grow as more U.S. states and Canadian provinces launch mDL programs and the U.S. Transportation Security Administration expands the use of mDL readers at airport security checkpoints.

The survey also shows growing interest in digital services, particularly through self-service kiosks and online portals. Two in three respondents said they have used or are open to using self-service kiosks, citing time savings and convenience. Notably, 80% of Baby Boomers (ages 65+) indicated they have used or would use an online portal to access driver services, compared to 56% of Gen Z respondents (ages 18-24).

While there is strong interest in mobile IDs and kiosks, concerns about privacy and security remain. Thales' research also revealed satisfaction with services provided by DMV service locations is lower among younger users. These insights can help agencies adopt secure, citizen-focused systems that support long-term transformation.

"These survey results reinforce the critical importance of investing today in innovative technologies that are mobile, secure and trusted," said Tyson Moler, Vice President for Thales Identity and Biometric Solutions in North America. "We're ready to support agencies in transforming operations efficiently and effectively to build a future that their communities and residents can trust."

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies for the Defence, Aerospace, and Cyber Digital sectors. Its portfolio of innovative products and services addresses several major challenges: sovereignty, security, sustainability and inclusion.

The Group invests more than €4 billion per year in Research Development in key areas, particularly for critical environments, such as Artificial Intelligence, cybersecurity, quantum and cloud technologies.

Thales has more than 83,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2024, the Group generated sales of €20.6 billion.

About Thales in the U.S.

In the United States, Thales has conducted significant research and development, manufacturing, and service capabilities for more than 130 years. Today, Thales has 37 locations around the U.S., employing nearly 5,000 people. Working closely with customers and local partners, Thales is able to meet the most complex requirements for every operating environment.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250910318632/en/

Contacts:

PRESS

Thales, Media Relations

North America

Jennifer Tumminio

jennifer.tomminio@thalesgroup.com