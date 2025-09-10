Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
10.09.2025 17:38 Uhr
168 Leser



SHARON AI, Inc.: SHARON AI to Present at the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit Event on September 16, 2025

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Sharon AI, Inc. ("SHARON AI"), a High-Performance Computing ("HPC") business focused on Artificial Intelligence ("AI") Compute Infrastructure, today announced that Wolf Schubert, CEO will be participating in the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit event, to be held on September 16-17, 2025.

Event Details

  • Event: Q3 Investor Summit

  • Presentation Date & Time: September 16 | 11:30 AM ET

  • Location: Webcast Link

Investor Registration:
The Company will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference.
To register for an investor meeting, click the link below: https://investorsummitgroup.fillout.com/t/8CZGk3gSQbus

About SHARON AI

SHARON AI, Inc., is a High-Performance Computing company focused on Artificial Intelligence and Cloud GPU Compute Infrastructure. SHARON AI has a hybrid operational model that sees it deploy in co-location data centers as well as developing data center projects. With the expected addition of NVIDIA H200's to the company's GPU fleet in 2025, SHARON AI expects to be able to offer a wide range of AI/HPC GPUs as a Service (GPUaaS), including NVIDIA H200, H100, L40S, A40, RTX3090 and AMD MI300X. For more information, visit: www.sharonai.com

Contacts

Sharon AI Media Enquiries:
Rosalyn Christian/Zachary Nevas
IMS Investor Relations
+1 203.972.9200
sharonai@imsinvestorrelations.com

SOURCE: SHARON AI, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/sharon-ai-to-present-at-the-q3-virtual-investor-summit-event-on-s-1071205

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
