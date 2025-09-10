Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 10
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 10 September 2025
Name of applicant:
Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC
Name of scheme:
General
Period of return:
From:
8 March 2025
To:
9 September 2025
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
450,000
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
Nil
Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see UKLR 20.6.7G):
Nil
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
450,000
Name of contact:
Mak Pope - Frostrow Capital LLP
Telephone number of contact:
0203 008 4913