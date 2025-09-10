Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.09.2025
BREAKING NEWS: CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
WKN: A3EJG1 | ISIN: GB00BN455J50 | Ticker-Symbol: P8W0
Frankfurt
10.09.25 | 08:02
3,920 Euro
+0,51 % +0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,8804,00018:04
PR Newswire
10.09.2025 17:42 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 10

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS FORM MUST BE TYPED OR PRINTED ELECTRONICALLY AND PROVIDED TO A PIP.

(Note: Italicised termshave the same meaning as given in the UK Listing Rules.)

Date: 10 September 2025

Name of applicant:

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC

Name of scheme:

General

Period of return:

From:

8 March 2025

To:

9 September 2025

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

450,000

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

Nil

Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see UKLR 20.6.7G):

Nil

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

450,000

Name of contact:

Mak Pope - Frostrow Capital LLP

Telephone number of contact:

0203 008 4913


© 2025 PR Newswire
