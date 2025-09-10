New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2025) - DealMaker, the leading digital capital-raising platform, today announced the launch of DealMaker Sports, a dedicated division pioneering an era of fan-led ownership in sports. The launch marks a bold expansion of DealMaker's platform, now purpose-built for teams, leagues, and athletes to raise capital directly from the communities that power them. With a track record that includes iconic teams raising capital like the Green Bay Packers and the Oakland Ballers, DealMaker is doubling down on a vision where fans don't just watch the game, they own part of it. DealMaker is debuting an impressive roster of new sports customers on the platform, such as Westchester Soccer Club and the Virginia Beach Arena Project.

Sports franchises have outperformed traditional markets, with team valuations skyrocketing over the past decade. Major League Soccer has grown 1,565% in value, the Denver Broncos have appreciated more than 5,800% since 1984, and the Los Angeles Lakers recently reached a record $10 billion valuation. As financial momentum accelerates, fans are no longer content to be spectators. They want a stake. Ownership is becoming the ultimate form of engagement.

This market growth is colliding with a cultural shift: fans want a seat at the table. Across the globe, fan-led ownership has proven to deliver more than capital; it drives loyalty and revenue.

Portsmouth FC maintained crowds roughly 50% higher than the league average under strong supporter ownership.

AFC Wimbledon nearly doubled home attendance after its fan-funded stadium return.

Oakland Roots SC attendance grew 42% from 2021-2023 following its first fan investment round.

Detroit City FC saw a 48% attendance surge after a fan-funded move to Keyworth Stadium.

The appetite for fan ownership is undeniable. In Europe, over 100 professional clubs operate under supporter ownership or member-controlled models, including iconic teams like Real Madrid, FC Bayern Munich, and Borussia Dortmund. Now, DealMaker is bringing this proven European model stateside.

"We're witnessing a once-in-a-generation opportunity to realign the business of sports around its most powerful asset: the fans," said Rebecca Kacaba, CEO and Co-Founder of DealMaker. "When fans become stakeholders, engagement rises on every level, from attendance and merchandise to loyalty and media consumption. That alignment not only delivers unprecedented fandom for supporters, it also creates new revenue streams and media rights opportunities for teams and leagues. That's why we're proud to launch DealMaker Sports for collegiate athletic departments seeking fan-led funding solutions, professional teams and leagues looking to unlock fan-driven capital, and athlete-led brands ready to scale on their own terms."

Offerings of DealMaker Sports include:

Digital Capital-Raising Platform: Best-in-class investor experience to convert fans and communities into shareholders.

Best-in-class investor experience to convert fans and communities into shareholders. Real-Time Analytics: Track capital-raise progress and performance instantly.

Track capital-raise progress and performance instantly. Innovative Raise Structures: Revenue-sharing, stadium-linked income streams, and other creative financing models.

Revenue-sharing, stadium-linked income streams, and other creative financing models. Enhanced Fan Engagement: Turnkey experiences that transform fans into owners and long-term advocates.

"What excites me about DealMaker Sports is that it turns passion into partnership," said David Hopkinson, an Advisor to DealMaker and the CEO of Newcastle United, who has held senior leadership roles with Real Madrid, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE). "Fan-led capital is more than a feel-good story; it's also a strategic lever. It deepens loyalty, drives revenue, and aligns fans with the long-term success of the franchise. That's a powerful combination."

"We chose fan-led capital because it does more than raise money, it activates the people our entire business is built on," said Paul Freedman, Co-Founder of The Oakland Ballers. "DealMaker made it easy for us to offer real ownership to our fans in a way that deepens loyalty, grows revenue, and turns every supporter into a stakeholder. It wasn't just the smartest capital-raising decision; it was the most aligned with who we are as a team. The technology made it seamless on the back end and effortless for our fans to invest, which is exactly what we needed to execute this fan-led movement."

DealMaker Sports brings together cutting-edge capital-raising technology and the deep emotional connection between teams and their fans. Already working with a growing roster of organizations, the division is focused on delivering fan-led ownership models that deepen loyalty, unlock new revenue, and strengthen community ties.

About DealMaker

Headquartered in New York City, DealMaker is the future of capital raising. DealMaker's AI-driven capital raising platform helps innovative companies across a wide range of industries raise capital directly from retail investors. With over $2 billion in capital raised, DealMaker provides companies with the unique ability to own their end-to-end capital raising lifecycle - providing a single platform to acquire, convert, and engage retail investors. DealMaker's white-label approach ensures companies own their data and their future while seamlessly managing compliance, payments, and investor relations - letting them focus on building their brand, their community, and their business. For more information, visit dealmaker.tech.

