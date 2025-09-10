Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BREAKING NEWS: CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
ACCESS Newswire
10.09.2025 18:02 Uhr
Consero Global Appoints Mitt Mehta as Executive Vice President of Client Services

AI-first, private-equity-tested leader to accelerate client impact through automation, efficiency, and expert talent

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Consero Global, the pioneer in Finance as a Service (FaaS) for growth-stage venture capital- and private equity-backed companies and nonprofits, announced the appointment of Mitt Mehta as Executive Vice President of Client Services.

In this role, Mehta will lead client delivery, experience, and outcomes across Consero's platform, with a focus on harnessing AI, process optimization, and specialized talent to drive measurable improvements in efficiency and margin for clients.

A former Consero client, Mehta joins the company after serving as the exit CFO/COO for a private equity-backed healthcare group. In that role, he focused on boosting operating revenue, improving profit margins, and guiding the company to a successful exit - where Consero's buttoned up financials helped maximize the outcome.

Mehta brings an AI-native, operator-oriented CFO mindset and a track record that includes three successful exits across fintech and healthcare. His approach blends investor-backed rigor with hands-on operating experience, aligning tightly to Consero's model that integrates technology, process optimization, and expert talent.

"We're embracing an AI-first approach to automate routine work and free our teams to deliver higher-value insights for clients," said Mehta.

Over the next 12 months, Mehta will prioritize scaling AI innovations that enhance automation and decision support. "Our mandate is simple: leverage technology, process optimization, and expert talent to deliver faster, smarter finance for our clients," Mehta added.

"Mitt's combination of PE-backed exit experience, operator's discipline, and AI orientation aligns perfectly with our strategic vision," said David Sawatzky, CEO of Consero Global. "As a proven leader and a former client, Mitt is uniquely positioned to advance our commitment to superior delivery and value creation. He understands sponsor expectations, knows how to build for scale, and will help our clients unlock the full potential of their finance functions."

About Consero Global

Consero is the pioneer of Finance as a Service (FaaS), combining purpose-built technology, optimized processes, and expert talent to modernize finance functions for growth-stage venture capital- and private equity-backed companies and nonprofits. Consero delivers faster time to value, scalable operations, and actionable insights to fuel clients' financial greatness.

Contact Information

Bridget Howard
VP of Marketing
bridget@conseroglobal.com
5122774443

.

SOURCE: Consero



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/consero-global-appoints-mitt-mehta-as-executive-vice-president-o-1071166

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
