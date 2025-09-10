Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.09.2025
BREAKING NEWS: CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
10.09.2025 18:09 Uhr
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Issue of Equity

DJ Issue of Equity 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
Issue of Equity 
10-Sep-2025 / 16:36 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
10 September 2025 
 
LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
 
  
 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
 
  
 
Issue of Equity 
 
  
 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") announces that, on 10 September 2025, it issued 1,000,000 
ordinary shares of one penny each (the "Ordinary Shares") under its block listing for cash at a price of 95.20 pence 
per Ordinary Share to meet ongoing demand for the Company's existing Ordinary Shares.  The new Ordinary Shares will be 
credited as fully paid and rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares. 
 
  
 
Following this issue, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue stands at 191,543,740, and the total number of 
voting rights in the Company is 191,543,740. There are no Ordinary Shares held in Treasury.  The above figure may be 
used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to 
notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and 
Transparency Rules. 
 
  
 
  
 
Enquiries: 
 
  
 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc           0333 300 1932 
 
MUFG Corporate Governance Limited, Company Secretary 
 
                                 
 
  
 
Winterflood Investment Trusts                0203 100 0000 
 
Neil Morgan

For further information in relation to the Company please visit: https://www.mandg.com/investments/private-investor /en-gb/investing-with-mandg/investment-options/mandg-credit-income-investment-trust

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: IOE 
TIDM:      MGCI 
LEI Code:    549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
        3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  401480 
EQS News ID:  2195902 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2195902&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 10, 2025 11:36 ET (15:36 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
