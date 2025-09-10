Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -3

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 10-Sep-2025 / 16:59 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 10 September 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 10 September 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 100,000 Highest price paid per share: 125.40p Lowest price paid per share: 120.60p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 122.6217p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 306,890,079 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (306,890,079) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 122.6217p 100,000

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 228 125.40 09:00:13 00352730389TRLO1 XLON 622 124.80 09:00:19 00352730433TRLO1 XLON 621 124.80 09:00:19 00352730434TRLO1 XLON 351 125.20 09:03:16 00352732368TRLO1 XLON 140 125.20 09:03:43 00352732693TRLO1 XLON 618 124.80 09:03:43 00352732697TRLO1 XLON 335 124.80 09:04:43 00352733418TRLO1 XLON 279 124.80 09:04:43 00352733419TRLO1 XLON 131 124.60 09:07:58 00352735675TRLO1 XLON 503 124.60 09:07:58 00352735676TRLO1 XLON 48 124.00 09:21:13 00352748129TRLO1 XLON 1 124.00 09:21:28 00352748280TRLO1 XLON 60 124.00 09:22:01 00352748901TRLO1 XLON 63 124.00 09:22:01 00352748902TRLO1 XLON 10 124.00 09:22:01 00352748903TRLO1 XLON 420 124.00 09:28:41 00352754923TRLO1 XLON 111 124.00 09:28:41 00352754924TRLO1 XLON 71 124.00 09:28:41 00352754925TRLO1 XLON 60 123.40 09:33:53 00352760002TRLO1 XLON 36 123.40 09:33:53 00352760003TRLO1 XLON 499 123.40 09:33:53 00352760004TRLO1 XLON 60 123.00 09:43:56 00352768607TRLO1 XLON 60 123.00 09:43:56 00352768608TRLO1 XLON 494 123.00 09:56:16 00352779445TRLO1 XLON 65 123.00 09:56:16 00352779446TRLO1 XLON 361 122.80 09:56:28 00352779597TRLO1 XLON 60 122.80 09:56:28 00352779598TRLO1 XLON 138 122.80 09:56:29 00352779618TRLO1 XLON 416 122.80 09:56:29 00352779619TRLO1 XLON 614 122.40 10:13:03 00352794212TRLO1 XLON 625 122.40 10:28:56 00352809469TRLO1 XLON 615 123.00 11:37:35 00352843791TRLO1 XLON 278 123.00 11:39:01 00352843831TRLO1 XLON 364 123.00 11:39:01 00352843832TRLO1 XLON 635 122.80 12:16:58 00352845307TRLO1 XLON 8 123.00 12:18:31 00352845355TRLO1 XLON 634 122.80 12:28:56 00352845690TRLO1 XLON 593 122.80 12:29:20 00352845697TRLO1 XLON 611 122.80 12:31:00 00352845768TRLO1 XLON 642 122.80 12:35:29 00352845929TRLO1 XLON 615 122.80 12:58:56 00352847046TRLO1 XLON 571 122.80 12:59:18 00352847065TRLO1 XLON 22 122.80 12:59:18 00352847066TRLO1 XLON 400 123.00 13:17:53 00352847544TRLO1 XLON 62 123.20 13:30:02 00352847976TRLO1 XLON 190 123.20 13:31:11 00352848041TRLO1 XLON 526 123.00 13:50:10 00352848648TRLO1 XLON 60 123.00 13:50:10 00352848649TRLO1 XLON 22 123.00 13:50:10 00352848650TRLO1 XLON 2 123.00 13:58:56 00352849272TRLO1 XLON 195 123.00 13:58:56 00352849273TRLO1 XLON 38 123.00 13:58:56 00352849274TRLO1 XLON 60 123.00 13:58:56 00352849275TRLO1 XLON 231 123.00 14:05:10 00352849510TRLO1 XLON 82 123.00 14:05:10 00352849511TRLO1 XLON 235 123.00 14:05:10 00352849512TRLO1 XLON 549 122.80 14:05:13 00352849514TRLO1 XLON 76 122.80 14:18:56 00352850149TRLO1 XLON 38 122.80 14:18:56 00352850150TRLO1 XLON 511 122.80 14:25:19 00352850444TRLO1 XLON 114 122.80 14:25:19 00352850445TRLO1 XLON 602 122.80 14:28:56 00352850613TRLO1 XLON 199 122.80 14:28:56 00352850614TRLO1 XLON 417 122.80 14:28:56 00352850615TRLO1 XLON 112 122.80 14:34:32 00352850880TRLO1 XLON 510 122.80 14:34:32 00352850881TRLO1 XLON 603 122.80 14:34:38 00352850895TRLO1 XLON 601 122.80 14:34:38 00352850896TRLO1 XLON 596 122.80 14:34:38 00352850897TRLO1 XLON 596 122.80 14:34:40 00352850899TRLO1 XLON

616 122.80 14:35:00 00352850922TRLO1 XLON 644 122.80 14:35:07 00352850929TRLO1 XLON 644 122.80 14:35:07 00352850933TRLO1 XLON 643 122.60 14:35:07 00352850934TRLO1 XLON 644 122.60 14:35:07 00352850935TRLO1 XLON 5000 122.60 14:35:07 00352850930TRLO1 XLON 601 122.60 14:35:07 00352850931TRLO1 XLON 4399 122.60 14:35:07 00352850932TRLO1 XLON 601 122.60 14:35:07 00352850936TRLO1 XLON 461 122.60 14:35:07 00352850938TRLO1 XLON 610 122.60 14:35:07 00352850937TRLO1 XLON 2684 122.60 14:35:07 00352850939TRLO1 XLON 1855 122.60 14:35:07 00352850940TRLO1 XLON 3786 122.60 14:35:07 00352850941TRLO1 XLON 611 122.60 14:35:07 00352850943TRLO1 XLON 1115 122.60 14:35:07 00352850942TRLO1 XLON 99 122.60 14:35:07 00352850944TRLO1 XLON 5000 122.60 14:35:07 00352850945TRLO1 XLON 107 122.80 14:35:07 00352850947TRLO1 XLON 617 122.80 14:35:08 00352850948TRLO1 XLON 465 122.80 14:35:08 00352850962TRLO1 XLON 2626 122.60 14:35:08 00352850963TRLO1 XLON 617 122.80 14:35:11 00352850968TRLO1 XLON 617 122.80 14:35:11 00352850969TRLO1 XLON 617 122.80 14:35:14 00352850974TRLO1 XLON 617 122.80 14:35:17 00352850976TRLO1 XLON 617 122.80 14:35:19 00352850977TRLO1 XLON 617 122.80 14:35:21 00352850981TRLO1 XLON 617 122.80 14:35:21 00352850982TRLO1 XLON 617 122.80 14:35:22 00352850983TRLO1 XLON 617 122.80 14:35:22 00352850984TRLO1 XLON 617 122.80 14:35:23 00352850985TRLO1 XLON 174 122.80 14:35:26 00352850986TRLO1 XLON 466 122.80 14:35:26 00352850987TRLO1 XLON 602 122.80 14:36:20 00352851009TRLO1 XLON 629 122.80 14:36:34 00352851012TRLO1 XLON 615 122.80 14:36:34 00352851013TRLO1 XLON 615 122.80 14:37:00 00352851019TRLO1 XLON 138 122.80 14:37:45 00352851038TRLO1 XLON 375 122.80 14:38:03 00352851048TRLO1 XLON 418 122.80 14:38:43 00352851078TRLO1 XLON 629 122.80 14:42:30 00352851266TRLO1 XLON 612 122.80 14:43:03 00352851280TRLO1 XLON 619 122.80 14:43:40 00352851298TRLO1 XLON 609 122.80 14:45:30 00352851415TRLO1 XLON 606 123.00 14:53:25 00352851800TRLO1 XLON 2374 122.60 14:54:51 00352851870TRLO1 XLON 5000 122.60 14:54:51 00352851871TRLO1 XLON 386 122.60 14:54:51 00352851872TRLO1 XLON 3576 122.60 14:54:51 00352851873TRLO1 XLON 1038 122.60 14:54:51 00352851874TRLO1 XLON 5000 122.60 14:54:51 00352851875TRLO1 XLON 740 122.60 14:54:51 00352851876TRLO1 XLON 1626 122.60 14:54:51 00352851877TRLO1 XLON 600 122.60 14:54:51 00352851878TRLO1 XLON 600 122.60 14:54:51 00352851879TRLO1 XLON 1200 122.60 14:54:51 00352851880TRLO1 XLON 234 122.60 14:54:51 00352851881TRLO1 XLON 604 121.60 15:11:39 00352852759TRLO1 XLON 600 121.20 15:18:08 00352853022TRLO1 XLON 615 120.60 15:25:36 00352853397TRLO1 XLON 642 121.20 15:34:04 00352853670TRLO1 XLON 641 121.20 15:34:04 00352853671TRLO1 XLON 63 120.80 15:45:37 00352854224TRLO1 XLON 2 120.80 15:58:42 00352855068TRLO1 XLON 537 120.80 15:58:42 00352855069TRLO1 XLON 43 121.00 16:04:47 00352855292TRLO1 XLON 47 121.00 16:09:49 00352855561TRLO1 XLON 47 121.00 16:12:27 00352855657TRLO1 XLON 1 121.00 16:12:35 00352855659TRLO1 XLON 8 121.00 16:14:05 00352855697TRLO1 XLON 47 121.00 16:17:09 00352855872TRLO1 XLON 539 120.80 16:17:09 00352855873TRLO1 XLON 63 120.80 16:17:09 00352855874TRLO1 XLON 103 120.80 16:17:09 00352855875TRLO1 XLON 34 120.80 16:17:09 00352855876TRLO1 XLON 26 120.80 16:17:09 00352855877TRLO1 XLON 546 120.80 16:17:10 00352855883TRLO1 XLON 84 120.80 16:17:10 00352855884TRLO1 XLON 1100 121.00 16:18:44 00352856041TRLO1 XLON 369 121.00 16:18:44 00352856042TRLO1 XLON 65 121.00 16:18:44 00352856043TRLO1 XLON 100 120.80 16:18:50 00352856054TRLO1 XLON 204 120.80 16:18:50 00352856055TRLO1 XLON 326 120.80 16:18:50 00352856056TRLO1 XLON 634 120.80 16:18:52 00352856058TRLO1 XLON 511 121.00 16:19:04 00352856062TRLO1 XLON 23 120.80 16:19:37 00352856105TRLO1 XLON 582 120.80 16:19:48 00352856108TRLO1 XLON

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

