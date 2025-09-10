Anzeige
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
10.09.25
10.09.25 | 09:59
1,400 Euro
+0,72 % +0,010
10.09.2025 18:33 Uhr
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -3-

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
10-Sep-2025 / 16:59 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
10 September 2025  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  10 September 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         100,000 
 
Highest price paid per share:            125.40p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             120.60p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    122.6217p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 306,890,079 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (306,890,079) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      122.6217p                       100,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
228             125.40          09:00:13         00352730389TRLO1     XLON 
 
622             124.80          09:00:19         00352730433TRLO1     XLON 
 
621             124.80          09:00:19         00352730434TRLO1     XLON 
 
351             125.20          09:03:16         00352732368TRLO1     XLON 
 
140             125.20          09:03:43         00352732693TRLO1     XLON 
 
618             124.80          09:03:43         00352732697TRLO1     XLON 
 
335             124.80          09:04:43         00352733418TRLO1     XLON 
 
279             124.80          09:04:43         00352733419TRLO1     XLON 
 
131             124.60          09:07:58         00352735675TRLO1     XLON 
 
503             124.60          09:07:58         00352735676TRLO1     XLON 
 
48              124.00          09:21:13         00352748129TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              124.00          09:21:28         00352748280TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              124.00          09:22:01         00352748901TRLO1     XLON 
 
63              124.00          09:22:01         00352748902TRLO1     XLON 
 
10              124.00          09:22:01         00352748903TRLO1     XLON 
 
420             124.00          09:28:41         00352754923TRLO1     XLON 
 
111             124.00          09:28:41         00352754924TRLO1     XLON 
 
71              124.00          09:28:41         00352754925TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              123.40          09:33:53         00352760002TRLO1     XLON 
 
36              123.40          09:33:53         00352760003TRLO1     XLON 
 
499             123.40          09:33:53         00352760004TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              123.00          09:43:56         00352768607TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              123.00          09:43:56         00352768608TRLO1     XLON 
 
494             123.00          09:56:16         00352779445TRLO1     XLON 
 
65              123.00          09:56:16         00352779446TRLO1     XLON 
 
361             122.80          09:56:28         00352779597TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              122.80          09:56:28         00352779598TRLO1     XLON 
 
138             122.80          09:56:29         00352779618TRLO1     XLON 
 
416             122.80          09:56:29         00352779619TRLO1     XLON 
 
614             122.40          10:13:03         00352794212TRLO1     XLON 
 
625             122.40          10:28:56         00352809469TRLO1     XLON 
 
615             123.00          11:37:35         00352843791TRLO1     XLON 
 
278             123.00          11:39:01         00352843831TRLO1     XLON 
 
364             123.00          11:39:01         00352843832TRLO1     XLON 
 
635             122.80          12:16:58         00352845307TRLO1     XLON 
 
8              123.00          12:18:31         00352845355TRLO1     XLON 
 
634             122.80          12:28:56         00352845690TRLO1     XLON 
 
593             122.80          12:29:20         00352845697TRLO1     XLON 
 
611             122.80          12:31:00         00352845768TRLO1     XLON 
 
642             122.80          12:35:29         00352845929TRLO1     XLON 
 
615             122.80          12:58:56         00352847046TRLO1     XLON 
 
571             122.80          12:59:18         00352847065TRLO1     XLON 
 
22              122.80          12:59:18         00352847066TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             123.00          13:17:53         00352847544TRLO1     XLON 
 
62              123.20          13:30:02         00352847976TRLO1     XLON 
 
190             123.20          13:31:11         00352848041TRLO1     XLON 
 
526             123.00          13:50:10         00352848648TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              123.00          13:50:10         00352848649TRLO1     XLON 
 
22              123.00          13:50:10         00352848650TRLO1     XLON 
 
2              123.00          13:58:56         00352849272TRLO1     XLON 
 
195             123.00          13:58:56         00352849273TRLO1     XLON 
 
38              123.00          13:58:56         00352849274TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              123.00          13:58:56         00352849275TRLO1     XLON 
 
231             123.00          14:05:10         00352849510TRLO1     XLON 
 
82              123.00          14:05:10         00352849511TRLO1     XLON 
 
235             123.00          14:05:10         00352849512TRLO1     XLON 
 
549             122.80          14:05:13         00352849514TRLO1     XLON 
 
76              122.80          14:18:56         00352850149TRLO1     XLON 
 
38              122.80          14:18:56         00352850150TRLO1     XLON 
 
511             122.80          14:25:19         00352850444TRLO1     XLON 
 
114             122.80          14:25:19         00352850445TRLO1     XLON 
 
602             122.80          14:28:56         00352850613TRLO1     XLON 
 
199             122.80          14:28:56         00352850614TRLO1     XLON 
 
417             122.80          14:28:56         00352850615TRLO1     XLON 
 
112             122.80          14:34:32         00352850880TRLO1     XLON 
 
510             122.80          14:34:32         00352850881TRLO1     XLON 
 
603             122.80          14:34:38         00352850895TRLO1     XLON 
 
601             122.80          14:34:38         00352850896TRLO1     XLON 
 
596             122.80          14:34:38         00352850897TRLO1     XLON 
 
596             122.80          14:34:40         00352850899TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 10, 2025 11:59 ET (15:59 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

616             122.80          14:35:00         00352850922TRLO1     XLON 
 
644             122.80          14:35:07         00352850929TRLO1     XLON 
 
644             122.80          14:35:07         00352850933TRLO1     XLON 
 
643             122.60          14:35:07         00352850934TRLO1     XLON 
 
644             122.60          14:35:07         00352850935TRLO1     XLON 
 
5000             122.60          14:35:07         00352850930TRLO1     XLON 
 
601             122.60          14:35:07         00352850931TRLO1     XLON 
 
4399             122.60          14:35:07         00352850932TRLO1     XLON 
 
601             122.60          14:35:07         00352850936TRLO1     XLON 
 
461             122.60          14:35:07         00352850938TRLO1     XLON 
 
610             122.60          14:35:07         00352850937TRLO1     XLON 
 
2684             122.60          14:35:07         00352850939TRLO1     XLON 
 
1855             122.60          14:35:07         00352850940TRLO1     XLON 
 
3786             122.60          14:35:07         00352850941TRLO1     XLON 
 
611             122.60          14:35:07         00352850943TRLO1     XLON 
 
1115             122.60          14:35:07         00352850942TRLO1     XLON 
 
99              122.60          14:35:07         00352850944TRLO1     XLON 
 
5000             122.60          14:35:07         00352850945TRLO1     XLON 
 
107             122.80          14:35:07         00352850947TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             122.80          14:35:08         00352850948TRLO1     XLON 
 
465             122.80          14:35:08         00352850962TRLO1     XLON 
 
2626             122.60          14:35:08         00352850963TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             122.80          14:35:11         00352850968TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             122.80          14:35:11         00352850969TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             122.80          14:35:14         00352850974TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             122.80          14:35:17         00352850976TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             122.80          14:35:19         00352850977TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             122.80          14:35:21         00352850981TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             122.80          14:35:21         00352850982TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             122.80          14:35:22         00352850983TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             122.80          14:35:22         00352850984TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             122.80          14:35:23         00352850985TRLO1     XLON 
 
174             122.80          14:35:26         00352850986TRLO1     XLON 
 
466             122.80          14:35:26         00352850987TRLO1     XLON 
 
602             122.80          14:36:20         00352851009TRLO1     XLON 
 
629             122.80          14:36:34         00352851012TRLO1     XLON 
 
615             122.80          14:36:34         00352851013TRLO1     XLON 
 
615             122.80          14:37:00         00352851019TRLO1     XLON 
 
138             122.80          14:37:45         00352851038TRLO1     XLON 
 
375             122.80          14:38:03         00352851048TRLO1     XLON 
 
418             122.80          14:38:43         00352851078TRLO1     XLON 
 
629             122.80          14:42:30         00352851266TRLO1     XLON 
 
612             122.80          14:43:03         00352851280TRLO1     XLON 
 
619             122.80          14:43:40         00352851298TRLO1     XLON 
 
609             122.80          14:45:30         00352851415TRLO1     XLON 
 
606             123.00          14:53:25         00352851800TRLO1     XLON 
 
2374             122.60          14:54:51         00352851870TRLO1     XLON 
 
5000             122.60          14:54:51         00352851871TRLO1     XLON 
 
386             122.60          14:54:51         00352851872TRLO1     XLON 
 
3576             122.60          14:54:51         00352851873TRLO1     XLON 
 
1038             122.60          14:54:51         00352851874TRLO1     XLON 
 
5000             122.60          14:54:51         00352851875TRLO1     XLON 
 
740             122.60          14:54:51         00352851876TRLO1     XLON 
 
1626             122.60          14:54:51         00352851877TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             122.60          14:54:51         00352851878TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             122.60          14:54:51         00352851879TRLO1     XLON 
 
1200             122.60          14:54:51         00352851880TRLO1     XLON 
 
234             122.60          14:54:51         00352851881TRLO1     XLON 
 
604             121.60          15:11:39         00352852759TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             121.20          15:18:08         00352853022TRLO1     XLON 
 
615             120.60          15:25:36         00352853397TRLO1     XLON 
 
642             121.20          15:34:04         00352853670TRLO1     XLON 
 
641             121.20          15:34:04         00352853671TRLO1     XLON 
 
63              120.80          15:45:37         00352854224TRLO1     XLON 
 
2              120.80          15:58:42         00352855068TRLO1     XLON 
 
537             120.80          15:58:42         00352855069TRLO1     XLON 
 
43              121.00          16:04:47         00352855292TRLO1     XLON 
 
47              121.00          16:09:49         00352855561TRLO1     XLON 
 
47              121.00          16:12:27         00352855657TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              121.00          16:12:35         00352855659TRLO1     XLON 
 
8              121.00          16:14:05         00352855697TRLO1     XLON 
 
47              121.00          16:17:09         00352855872TRLO1     XLON 
 
539             120.80          16:17:09         00352855873TRLO1     XLON 
 
63              120.80          16:17:09         00352855874TRLO1     XLON 
 
103             120.80          16:17:09         00352855875TRLO1     XLON 
 
34              120.80          16:17:09         00352855876TRLO1     XLON 
 
26              120.80          16:17:09         00352855877TRLO1     XLON 
 
546             120.80          16:17:10         00352855883TRLO1     XLON 
 
84              120.80          16:17:10         00352855884TRLO1     XLON 
 
1100             121.00          16:18:44         00352856041TRLO1     XLON 
 
369             121.00          16:18:44         00352856042TRLO1     XLON 
 
65              121.00          16:18:44         00352856043TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             120.80          16:18:50         00352856054TRLO1     XLON 
 
204             120.80          16:18:50         00352856055TRLO1     XLON 
 
326             120.80          16:18:50         00352856056TRLO1     XLON 
 
634             120.80          16:18:52         00352856058TRLO1     XLON 
 
511             121.00          16:19:04         00352856062TRLO1     XLON 
 
23              120.80          16:19:37         00352856105TRLO1     XLON 
 
582             120.80          16:19:48         00352856108TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 10, 2025 11:59 ET (15:59 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -3-

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  401481 
EQS News ID:  2195914 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2195914&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 10, 2025 11:59 ET (15:59 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
