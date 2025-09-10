Bracknell, England and San Jose, California and Tokyo, Japan--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2025) - Content Guru, the world's leading provider of mission-critical cloud CX solutions, has been placed in the Challengers quadrant of the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Contact-Center-as-a-Service.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant provides a graphical competitive positioning of four types of technology providers, in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct: Niche Players, Visionaries, Challengers and Leaders. Content Guru is the only vendor in the Challengers quadrant.

"It is pleasing to be recognized as one of only nine vendors recognized in the latest global CCaaS Magic Quadrant," commented Sean Taylor, CEO, Content Guru. "In recent years we have invested heavily in product development, in areas such as AI, with our 'omni-automation' products, and IoT, with our 'omni-customer' solutions. Achieving FedRAMP High accreditation took multiple years and cost us millions of dollars to achieve. Those investments, including our headcount expansion in all regions around the world, in particular the US, have put us in a very strong market position and we look forward to building that momentum. We believe our recognition reflects these efforts and results."

Gartner®, Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, Drew Kraus, Jason Bridge, Megan Fernandez, Pri Rathnayake, Pankil Sheth, 08. September 2025.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from Content Guru.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

