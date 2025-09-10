Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BREAKING NEWS: CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
10.09.2025
David Anderson of Aimbridge EMEA to Share Insights on Third-Party Hotel Management at International Luxury Hotel Association INSPIRE Conferences

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Luxury Hotel Association (ILHA), the leading global voice in luxury hospitality, will convene the industry's most influential leaders at its annual INSPIRE conferences: INSPIRE Europe, November 12-13 at the Congress Centre of the Czech National Bank in Prague, and INSPIRE USA, December 10-11 at Resorts World Las Vegas.

ILHA logo

Among the highlights of the Prague conference will be a panel on Third-Party Hotel Management: Investment, Agility, and Growth, featuring:

  • Xavier Grange, Chief Development Officer, Sofitel, MGallery, Emblems Global & Luxe Europe
  • Ina Plunien, Vice President, Cedar Capital Partners
  • Nicolas Horky, Partner, Head of Hotel Transactions CEE & SEE, Cushman & Wakefield
  • David Anderson, President, Aimbridge EMEA
  • Moderator: Alexandra Dumoulin, Director, HVS

Reflecting on the value of third-party management, David Anderson emphasized:

"We're not just operators. We partner with owners at every stage-from acquisition and rebranding to investment strategy and optimization."

As President of Aimbridge EMEA, Anderson oversees one of the most dynamic hotel portfolios across the UK, Ireland, Continental Europe, and the CIS, leading growth strategies that deliver long-term returns for owners.

For more of his insights, read the full interview: Driving Performance Across Borders: A Conversation with David Anderson, President of Aimbridge EMEA here

Why It Matters

The panel will provide owners, investors, and developers with practical insights on how third-party management can deliver agility, transparency, and stronger financial performance across markets.

Across both conferences, attendees will engage with over 160 speakers and 1,400+ hospitality leaders, exploring key themes for 2025: innovation, culture, wellness, technology, development, and investment.

Secure Your Place

Registration is now open. Tier 3 almost gone: Prices go up soon - Get your Pass now!

  • Prague (Nov 12-13, 2025): inspire.ilha.org/eu
  • Las Vegas (Dec 10-11, 2025): inspire.ilha.org/us

About the International Luxury Hotel Association (ILHA)
The ILHA is the leading trade association in the luxury hospitality industry, uniting hoteliers, travel professionals, and industry partners across the globe. With a community of over one million professionals worldwide, ILHA advances growth, best practices, and innovation in luxury hospitality.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2595059/ILHA_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/david-anderson-of-aimbridge-emea-to-share-insights-on-third-party-hotel-management-at-international-luxury-hotel-association-inspire-conferences-302552899.html

