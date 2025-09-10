Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BREAKING NEWS: CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.09.2025 19:12 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Volta Labs Inc.: Prinses Máxima Center for Pediatric Oncology Implements Callisto from Volta Labs to Streamline Clinical Genomics Workflows

BOSTON, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Volta Labs today announced that the Prinses Máxima Center for Pediatric Oncology has acquired the Callisto platform to streamline sample preparation across multiple genomics workflows, supporting both Illumina and Oxford Nanopore Technologies (ONT) sequencing platforms.

Volta Labs, a genomics applications company, is transforming the way biological research and analyses are performed with a cutting-edge digital fluidics platform to maximize performance and scalability of sample preparation.

The Prinses Máxima Center is the largest pediatric cancer center in Europe, dedicated to integrating care and research to improve outcomes for children with cancer. By adopting Callisto, the Center will advance sample preparation across multiple genomics workflows. This implementation will increase efficiency and reproducibility while reducing hands-on time for laboratory staff.

"Callisto's full walk-away automation for multiple sequencing approaches will allow us to establish Illumina whole-genome sequencing as a standard of care for all pediatric patients, while at the same time supporting the adoption of Oxford Nanopore sequencing for rapid diagnosis," said Bastiaan Tops, Head of Laboratory for Childhood Cancer Pathology at Prinses Máxima Center. "By simplifying complex sequencing workflows, Callisto frees our team to focus more of our time and expertise on what matters most-delivering better outcomes for children with cancer."

Callisto automates extraction, library preparation, and target enrichment in a compact, user-friendly system. Its flexibility enables clinical and research labs to streamline multiple sequencing applications across different platforms without requiring specialized technical expertise.

"Partnering with Prinses Máxima Center is an honor for us," said Udayan Umpathi, CEO of Volta Labs. "I was inspired to see how the team at Prinses Maxima is applying advanced genomic technologies as the standard of care, particularly for children with cancer. We are proud to collaborate in advancing technologies that bring insights to these patients faster."

The adoption of Callisto underscores the growing global demand for automation solutions that improve NGS efficiency, accuracy, and scalability.

About Prinses Máxima Center for Pediatric Oncology
The Prinses Máxima Center for Pediatric Oncology, located in Utrecht, The Netherlands, brings together the best possible care and scientific research for children with cancer. With a strong focus on innovation, collaboration, and excellence, the center aims to cure every child with cancer, with optimal quality of life.

About Volta Labs
Volta Labs is a genomics applications company that has developed a cutting-edge digital fluidics platform to maximize the performance and scalability of sample preparation in genomics while providing unparalleled consistency. For more information about our products and services, please visit www.voltalabs.com.

Media Contact
Nicole Ellis Ovadia
Director of Strategic Marketing
Volta Labs, Seaport, MA
novadia@voltalabs.co

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2611556/VoVolta_Labs_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/prinses-maxima-center-for-pediatric-oncology-implements-callisto-from-volta-labs-to-streamline-clinical-genomics-workflows-302551424.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.