Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc.: BREAKING: OTC: $GREH Signs MOU With OTC $AGYP To Energize Southwest

PASADENA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / (Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTC:GREH), an ESCO company focused on Electric Vehicle charging sites and solar farms across the country, has just signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Allied Energy Corporation to provide natural gas energy distribution powering EV charger in Texas and New Mexico.

The memorandum gives a direct supply of BTU-validated, fuel-grade natural gas from producing wells EV charging stations in the Southwest. Demand for EV chargers lends the opportunity for next-gen energy solutions. Texas ranks first in the nation for total energy production and is at the forefront in clean infrastructure investment. With over $400 million in federal funding allocated to the Lone Star state and more than 1.1 million EVs projected by 2030, the need for charging solutions has never been more apparent.

Highlights of the MOU:

• Allied Energy will provide certified natural gas to GREH's EV infrastructure projects, primarily in Texas and the Southwest.

• Natural gas will power turbine and generator-based charging platforms-supporting Level 3 DC Fast Charging.

• The parties aim to convert underutilized or flared gas into clean, monetized energy assets with long-term utility.

Strategic Growth & Shareholder Value

The global EV charging infrastructure market is projected to grow from $15 billion in 2023 to over $120 billion by 2030 (Fortune Business Insights).

Green Rain is positioned to capture this growth through:

• Asset ownership and recurring revenue from charging and power resale

• Partnerships with Chronical Electric and other developers for turnkey project rollouts

• Active development in New York, Texas, California, Hawaii, and Massachusetts

"This deal complements our community solar and battery storage strategy, giving us cross-sector synergy and deeper revenue streams," said Papadakis.

Recent milestones include:

• New Investor Relations Hub launch: offering full transparency into the company's ESCO model and financial outlook

• EV + Solar project with Chronical Electric in upstate New York

• Expansion of Green Rain Solar Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary focusing on incentive-backed solar deployments

A Clean Energy Company with Real Assets

Green Rain's vertically integrated model-combining development, engineering, construction, and financing- allows it to retain long-term value while accelerating project deployment in federal-incentivized corridors. With the new energy supply agreement, GREH is not just installing EV chargers-it's building the resilient energy systems behind them.

About Green Rain Energy Holdings:

Green Rain Energy Holdings (OTC:$GREH) is an emerging diversified clean energy company focused on advancing EV charging solutions, solar infrastructure, and sustainable investments that drive value for shareholders while accelerating the global transition to clean energy.

For more information, visit: https://greenrainenergy.com/

Investor Relations: https://greenrainenergy.com/investor-relations/

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. This includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release may not be concluded due to unforeseen technical, installation, permitting, or other challenges. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Green Rain Energy Holdings to differ materially from those expressed herein. Except as required under U.S. federal securities laws, Green Rain Energy Holdings undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

