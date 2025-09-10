Anzeige
10.09.2025 20:02 Uhr
Sensiba LLP Appoints Jonathan Akhavan as Chief Human Resources Officer?

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Sensiba LLP, ranked among the Top -75 U.S. accounting and consulting firms, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Akhavan as Chief Human Resources Officer.?

With more than 15 years of experience, Akhavan leads Sensiba's global people and talent practices. His role includes expanding the firm's global HR strategy, managing the people aspects of the firm's M&A initiatives, and enhancing Sensiba's culture and values.

"We're happy to welcome Jonathan to Sensiba," said Managing Partner John Sensiba. "He brings valuable experience in helping high-growth companies improve the employee experience as they scale, and he'll play a key role in attracting and retaining talent and improving the experience we provide our people and clients."

Before joining Sensiba, Jonathan held senior people leadership roles spanning HR, talent, and employee relations, supporting high-growth companies through global expansion, organizational transformation, and workforce scale across multiple countries and regions.

"I think there are very few companies that truly put people front and center to how they think about building a more sustainable and attractive operation, said Akhavan. "I'm fortunate to walk in with a really strong foundation and fantastic team and, there's an opportunity to build on Sensiba's already strong culture and make an impact through people-first leadership."??

About Sensiba???

?Sensiba's global accounting, tax, risk assurance, and consulting services help businesses and people solve problems, establish trust, and build a foundation for sustainable growth. Independent and partner-owned, we're a Top-75 U.S. firm with a global footprint, maintaining operations across the Americas, Europe, Australia, and beyond. We're passionate about collaborating with clients to increase efficiency, mitigate risk, and embrace emerging opportunities.?As a certified B Corp, we foster a culture where people, families, and communities thrive. As a member of Morison Global, we support our clients' international accounting and tax needs. For more information, visit Sensiba.com.??

Contact:?
Shannon Turcotte
Director of Marketing
STurcotte@sensiba.com
925-450-3621

SOURCE: Sensiba LLP



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/sensiba-llp-appoints-jonathan-akhavan-as-chief-human-resources-offic-1070281

