Data Meaning Services Group Inc. Announces "AI-Ready Governance Blueprint: From Framework to Deployment With Collibra" Webinar to Empower Leaders for the AI Era

Leading business intelligence consultancy to host exclusive online event detailing a proven framework for building a trusted data governance foundation for AI.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Data Meaning Services Group Inc., a premier provider of data analytics and business intelligence solutions, today announced its upcoming webinar, "AI-Ready Governance Blueprint: From Framework to Deployment with Collibra." This free, exclusive event is designed to provide data leaders, governance professionals, and executives with a clear, actionable roadmap to build a trusted governance framework and future-proof their AI strategy.

In an era where organizations are rapidly adopting artificial intelligence, the webinar will address the critical need for a robust data governance foundation. Attendees will learn how to transform fragmented data landscapes into a unified framework powered by Collibra, positioning their organizations for success in the AI-driven future.

"The rapid evolution of AI presents both immense opportunities and significant challenges for businesses," said Dr. Salvador Barragan, Principal, Data Governance at Data Meaning. "Effective data governance is no longer a 'nice-to-have'-it's the essential backbone of any successful and responsible AI initiative. This webinar will provide a practical blueprint for organizations to move beyond reactive, crisis-mode governance and build a proactive, strategic framework that enables innovation while ensuring compliance."

What You'll Learn:

The 3-Pillar Framework: How to drive consistency and adoption across the enterprise.

Deployment That Works: Real-world strategies (and lessons learned) from scaling governance across teams and systems.

The Trust Foundation for AI: Why metadata and lineage are the backbone of reliable AI initiatives.

Stay Ahead of Regulation: How to create a governance-to-AI pathway that keeps you compliant in 2025 and beyond.

Bonus for Attendees: All participants will receive the AI Governance Readiness Scorecard -a practical tool to benchmark their organization's preparedness for the upcoming regulatory landscape. Take the scorecard now: https://data-meaning-ai-governance.scoreapp.com/

Speakers

The webinar will feature insights from two of Data Meaning's leading experts in data governance:

Dr. Salvador Barragan, PhD, Director at Data Meaning, brings over 20 years of industry experience to his role. Having previously served as Section Chief and Director at the Inter-American Development Bank, International Monetary Fund, and Freddie Mac, Salvador now leads the Data Governance team at Data Meaning, where he is responsible for formulating data governance strategies and resolving complex data governance issues.

Sean Glynn, Senior Associate at Data Meaning, is a data governance specialist with extensive hands-on experience implementing and managing enterprise data catalog platforms like Collibra. He has led numerous initiatives to deploy catalog solutions that align with organizational governance strategies, helping teams improve data transparency, stewardship, and trust.

Event Details:

Date & Time: Monday, September 22, 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM UTC

Format: Online Webinar

Registration Link

