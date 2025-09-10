Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.09.2025
BREAKING NEWS: CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
WKN: 604843 | ISIN: DE0006048432 | Ticker-Symbol: HEN3
Xetra
10.09.25 | 17:35
73,90 Euro
-1,31 % -0,98
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
ACCESS Newswire
10.09.2025 20:02 Uhr
213 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Henkel Named to Fast Company's List of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators

As a ranked business on Fast Company's List of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators, Henkel has demonstrated commitment to fostering a culture of innovation

ROCKY HILL, CT / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Henkel, a leading manufacturer of well-known consumer and industrial brands such as Dial® soap, Schwarzkopf® hair care, all® laundry detergent, and Loctite®, Technomelt®, and Bonderite® adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings, has been named to Fast Company's seventh annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list. This ranking recognizes businesses that foster a culture of innovation across all levels and around the world.

The 2025 Best Workplaces for Innovators list ranks 100 winners across industries such as entertainment, biotech, consumer packaged goods, marketing, education, and healthcare. To earn recognition, Henkel proved its excellence in innovation by citing programs and investments that demonstrate an infrastructure and workplace culture that cultivates breakthrough ideas arising from any corner of the organization.

Henkel earned a spot for its approach to accessibility in product packaging, cultural transformation programs, and global innovation centers.

  • In January 2025, the all® free clear brand became the first laundry detergent in the U.S. to feature smart codes on its packaging for individuals with low vision and blindness. Henkel partnered with NaviLens, a navigation and scanning tool, to audibly notify users of the product name, type, dosing instructions, and precise in-store location.

  • To foster a culture of innovative collaboration, Henkel created the Accelerate Cultural Transformations (ACT) program, inviting employees to openly engage in evaluating and building culture via small group meetings with dedicated topics. ACT helps working teams elevate everyday innovations by reserving this dedicated time to build connections, provide meaningful insights to peers, and enhance output and development.

  • Henkel's 61 innovation centers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia are state-of-the-art facilities, stocked with advanced laboratory equipment and technologies to advance research and development efforts. At these centers, Henkel employees develop customized solutions that accelerate development and enhance Henkel's product portfolio while honoring the company's commitment to sustainability.

"Being recognized as a Best Workplace for Innovators is a tribute to the outstanding people at Henkel that ideate, collaborate, and innovate to drive excellence across the entire business," said Phil Schaffer, Corporate Senior Vice President, Henkel Consumer Brands, North America. "Our approach to innovation isn't just about extraordinary ideas -- it's about exciting our customers, enriching consumers' lives, and advancing progress in local communities. Henkel's purpose as pioneers at heart fosters a culture that nurtures creativity, values experimentation, and dreams big alongside our partners to deliver solutions that can shape tomorrow."

"Each year, we're inspired by the companies and leaders who prove that innovation doesn't happen by accident-it's the result of intentional choices to empower people at every level," says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "The organizations on this year's Best Workplaces for Innovators list show that when you build a culture where creativity and risk-taking are valued, breakthrough ideas inevitably follow."

Contact:
Erica Cooper, Corporate Communications Canada/USA
475-232-4973
erica.cooper@henkel.com

As a ranked business on Fast Company's List of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators, Henkel has demonstrated commitment to fostering a culture of innovation

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Henkel on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Henkel
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/henkel
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Henkel



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/henkel-named-to-fast-companys-list-of-the-100-best-workplaces-for-inno-1071382

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
