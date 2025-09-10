The Saudi Ministry of Health has announced the launch of the first edition of BIO Middle East, the region's pioneering event dedicated entirely to biotechnology. The event will take place from May 11 to 13, 2026, co-locating with CPHI Middle East at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Centre.

A first of its kind for the region, the event reinforces the Kingdom's leadership in this fast-growing sector and underscores its commitment to becoming a regional and global hub for pharmaceuticals and life sciences.

As part of a global series of landmark BIO gatherings that bring together leaders, innovators, and investors from across the world, BIO Middle East will extend this world-class platform for partnership and innovation to the region for the very first time.

The BIO Middle East exhibition and conference will feature high-level panel discussions with global industry leaders, company showcases of the latest biotech innovations, specialized workshops, and networking opportunities connecting investors and researchers to strengthen global partnerships and exchange knowledge in this vital field. The event is expected to stimulate job creation within the Kingdom's health sector, attract foreign investment that supports the national economy, and advance the transformative goals of Vision 2030.

Commenting on the event, His Excellency Fahad bin Abdulrahman Aljalajel, Minister of Health for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, stated: "The launch of BIO Middle East marks a significant milestone as the Kingdom establishes itself as a global hub for biotechnology and life sciences innovation."

He added: "This event embodies Vision 2030's commitment to building an advanced health ecosystem grounded in scientific research and international partnerships, to develop innovative solutions that serve our citizens, the region and contribute to humanity worldwide."

Mike Champion, CEO, Tahaluf, said: "BIO Middle East is an exceptional platform that brings together global biotech leaders and decision-makers to accelerate innovation and expand international collaboration in the vital healthcare sector. We at Tahaluf are proud to partner with the Saudi Ministry of Health to organize this landmark event.

Anna Chrisman, President of Life Sciences at Informa, emphasized that the event aligns with global transformations in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries: "BIO Middle East will bring together innovators, deal makers, regulators, manufacturers, researchers, and investors under one roof to collaboratively design a roadmap for advancement and breakthrough innovation in this critical sector."

