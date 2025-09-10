Talkdesk, Inc: Talkdesk named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service

Customer experience automation vendor recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 10, 2025today announced it has been positioned as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant® for Contact Center as a Service* (CCaaS) for its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. This is the fifth year Talkdesk has been designated a Leader in the report.

Talkdesk credits this position to its commitment to help enterprises deliver seamless, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered omnichannel service at scale. In the last year, Talkdesk added agentic AI functionality and automation capabilities across its Talkdesk CX Cloud and Industry Experience Cloud platforms.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized by Gartner as a Leader in the 2025 Contact Center as a Service Magic Quadrant. We believe this is a testament to our team's relentless commitment to leading a new era in customer experience with Customer Experience Automation, a new category and platform designed to automate the full complexity of modern customer journeys," said Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer and founder of Talkdesk. "We're deeply committed to customer success, so this is an honor to see clients frequently express satisfaction with the responsiveness and expert guidance from our account management teams."

Talkdesk Customer Experience Automation, announced in June 2025, automates and coordinates complex service, sales, and support processes from the front office through the back office. Instead of layering more tools into an already complex CX stack, Talkdesk CXA replaces fragmented, manually coordinated workflows with a unified system of intelligent, autonomous AI agents. Each AI agent has a defined role and shared context, working together in real time to resolve complex issues across front- and back-office functions-enabling faster, more precise automation at scale.

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service; Drew Kraus, Jason Bridge, Megan Fernandez, Pri Rathnayake, Pankil Sheth; September 8, 2025.

Talkdesk was recognized as a Leader in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, North America. As well as Magic Quadrants for Contact Center as a Service in 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2025.

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk® is leading a new era in customer experience with Customer Experience Automationthat delivers intelligent, scalable, and outcome-focused service across the entire CX lifecycle.

At the core of CXA is the Talkdesk Data Cloud, which turns transcripts, call recordings, case notes, and customer records from across CRMs and systems of record into real-time, actionable knowledge. This enables AI agents to operate with full context, collaborating seamlessly to resolve complex customer problems with speed, precision, and adaptability.

Talkdesk CXA supports both cross-industry workflows and industry-specialized use cases in sectors like healthcare , financial services , retail , utilities , travel , and government . With prebuilt AI agents, a virtuous automation cycle (Discover, Build, Orchestrate, Measure), and rapid time-to-value, Talkdesk helps enterprises modernize customer experience without the need for a full rip-and-replace.

Trusted by global brands and recognized for continuous innovation, Talkdesk empowers organizations to grow revenue, reduce costs, and transform service delivery through coordinated, AI-driven automation. Companies that love their customers use Talkdesk.

