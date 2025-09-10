General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. Subsidiary Mighty Fire Breaker LLC Launches Landmark Fire Risk Reduction Program in Pacific Palisades

Completes Its First Home Rebuild with Innovative Two-Step Defense System

OCEANSIDE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTC:GEVID), which is currently trading with a temporary "D" suffix following a recent share consolidation, today announced its subsidiary, Mighty Fire Breaker LLC (MFB), has successfully launched America's Best Fire Risk Reduction Program with the completion of a first-of-its-kind installation on a newly rebuilt home in Pacific Palisades, California.

As deadly and devastating wildfires continue to escalate across the western United States, MFB's solution represents a significant advancement in risk reduction for homeowners, insurers and the construction industry.

"The catastrophic Los Angeles wildfire has accelerated the adoption of what we believe is the greatest advancement in wood-framed buildings since World War II," said Ted Ralston, CEO of Mighty Fire Breaker. "Our program is designed to protect firefighters, support insurers seeking real risk reduction and provide builders in Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) regions accredited, ASTM-tested tools to deliver true fire defense. Given the devastation caused by recurring wildfires, we believe our innovative solution is essential for the future of wildfire defense in American communities."

Ralston, added, "Architects and designers are quickly recognizing the importance of our solution. Through our AEC Daily continuing education course, we are equipping industry professionals to integrate Safer Choice-certified fire defense systems directly into new construction, a critical catalyst for widespread adoption. As catastrophic wildfire events continue to disrupt insurance, real estate and construction markets, we see our program as uniquely positioned to deliver both life and property saving protection for communities and long-term value creation for our shareholders."

Alain Yotnegparian, AIA, award-winning and widely respected leader in residential design, said, "As an architect working in wildfire-impacted regions of Los Angeles, I recognize the critical need for resilient design strategies. The Mighty Fire Breaker two-step defense system, which integrates both interior and exterior fire protection, represents a major advancement in wildfire risk mitigation. Implementing this dual-layered approach is essential for the continued viability of wood-framed construction in high-risk zones, and it also has the potential to improve clients' access to more favorable insurance coverage."

The Two-Step Fire Risk Reduction Program

Step 1 - Interior Lumber Treatment

MFB treats 100% of the interior lumber with MFB-34 CitroTech®, backed by ASTM E84 extended testing on solid Douglas Fir, OSB, and LVL. This chemistry is the only EPA Safer Choice-certified fire retardant available, and it also holds the UL GREENGUARD Gold certification, ensuring ultra-low VOC emissions and the highest indoor air quality standards.

Step 2 - Integrated Wildfire Defense System

MFB installs the MFB-31 CitroTech® Tank and Pump in the home's crawlspace, with plumbing routed through the walls and up to the roof to support a fully integrated wildfire defense (WFD) sprinkler system. Once complete, the CitroSafe® Wildfire Defense System will allow homeowners to remotely activate the system long before wildfire arrival. Unlike traditional water-based systems, this chemistry-based solution blocks ember attacks and advancing fire even under bone-dry conditions.

Following the milestone installation in Pacific Palisades, Team Palisades, a grassroots, community-led initiative, invited MFB to present its program to architects, designers and property owners at the Pacific Design Center in Beverly Hills where they will learn firsthand how MFB's technology is reshaping wildfire defense and redefining standards in resilient home building.

Team Palisades was formed in response to the devastating January 2025 wildfires in Pacific Palisades. Dedicated to supporting recovery and rebuilding, the organization unites neighborhood representatives, volunteers and subject-matter experts to drive long-term resilience and protection for residents, making its collaboration with MFB a natural fit.

About General Enterprise Ventures, Inc.

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Mighty Fire Breaker, LLC, offers an innovative portfolio of non-toxic and environmentally safe wildfire defense solutions. The Company's offerings include wildfire home defense systems, mobile and ground application systems, and products for use in the manufacturing of fire-resilient building products.

Mighty Fire Breaker's CitroTech fire inhibitor is the only fire inhibitor designated as EPA Safer Choice and also has UL GREENGUARD GOLD certification.

