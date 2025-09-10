Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BREAKING NEWS: CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
10.09.2025 21:02 Uhr
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Data Meaning Services Group Inc. Launches "Breakfast & Blueprints: A Half-Day AI Readiness Masterclass" to Address 95% AI Pilot Failure Rate

Leading business intelligence consultancy leverages 20+ years of expertise to deliver proven AI implementation framework that drives measurable business value.

PLANO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Data Meaning Services Group Inc., a premier provider of data analytics and business intelligence solutions, announces its upcoming "Breakfast & Blueprints: A Half-Day AI Readiness Masterclass," designed to tackle the critical challenge that 95% of AI pilots fail to impact profit and loss statements.

The intensive workshop, scheduled from 8:30 AM to 12:00 PM CST at The Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall (7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano, TX), offers a proven framework enabling organizations to succeed where others have struggled with AI implementation.

Enterprise AI Success Without the Enterprise Headaches

Drawing from Data Meaning's two decades of experience delivering successful analytics transformations across healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, and retail industries, the masterclass provides participants with a comprehensive framework built on five essential pillars: Strategic Alignment, Data & Tech Readiness, Governance, MVP Definition, and Action Planning.

"We're seeing organizations move away from managing complex AI implementations and toward focusing on insights that drive results," said Marvin Mayorga, Co-CEO at Data Meaning. "This masterclass perfectly aligns with our mission to help organizations escape the analytics nightmare and achieve transformation at scale."

Why Smart Companies Are Rethinking Their AI Strategy (And You Should Too)

Data Meaning has identified a clear pattern: the most successful AI transformations happen when organizations stop managing technology complexity and start leveraging proven frameworks. The masterclass directly addresses executive frustrations:

  • Eliminate implementation complexity - No more failed pilots or unclear ROI projections

  • Enable executive-ready conversations - Confidence to lead AI strategy discussions with stakeholders

  • Accelerate time-to-insight - Guided frameworks and templates reduce deployment uncertainty

  • Build scalable governance - Practical compliance and change management strategies

By combining deep industry knowledge with technical mastery from 200+ successful implementations, Data Meaning serves as a trusted partner for organizations looking to operationalize AI and achieve measurable business outcomes.

The Complete Learning Experience

"As businesses face mounting pressure to modernize with AI, educational programs like this masterclass play a pivotal role in delivering successful outcomes," said Dr. Salvador Barragan, Principal AI Governance Lead at Data Meaning.

The program begins with a complimentary networking breakfast at 8:30 AM, followed by three hours of interactive workshop content featuring:

  • Ready-to-Use AI Readiness Toolkit including Excel decision matrices, readiness scorecards, and roadmap templates

  • Real-World Use Cases demonstrating measurable value creation across multiple industries

  • Facilitation Training to implement the framework within participants' own organizations

  • Governance and Compliance Guidance addressing critical regulatory and change management considerations

Target Audience and Registration

The event targets decision-makers driving AI initiatives, including Data & Analytics Leaders, C-Suite Executives (CIOs, CDOs, CAOs), Innovation & Strategy Teams, and Business Leaders responsible for AI implementation.

Seating is intentionally limited to ensure an interactive learning environment supporting professional development in an increasingly AI-driven marketplace.

Ready to Transform Your AI Strategy?

Register now at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/breakfast-blueprints-a-half-day-ai-readiness-masterclass-tickets-1640833018729

Event Details:

  • Date & Time: 8:30 AM - 12:00 PM CST

  • Location: The Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall, 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano, TX 75024

  • Duration: 3.5 hours including networking breakfast

  • Format: In-person, interactive workshop

Contact Information

Iván Ramos
Marketing Manager
info@datameaning.com
8554243282

.

SOURCE: Data Meaning Services Group Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/data-meaning-services-group-inc.-launches-%22breakfast-and-bluepri-1070446

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.