Success Plan Media: Taste of Greece Comes to Tribeca With Artion Café's Grand Opening

EAST NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / The team behind Artion Bakery Patisserie, Astoria's beloved destination for authentic Greek pastries, is bringing its handmade creations to Tribeca with the opening of Artion Café at 293 Church Street. This marks the group's third New York City location, following the success of The Bakery Room in Midtown.

Since its beginnings in Astoria, New York, Artion has become a neighborhood favorite, celebrated for its spanakopita with delicate phyllo, custard-filled bougatsa, syrup-soaked baklava, and an array of traditional cakes and pastries - all made by hand, fresh every day.

"At Artion, everything begins from scratch each morning, using authentic recipes passed down through generations," said co-founders Tony Tertiropoulos and Tom Zafiropoulos. "Tribeca has a strong appreciation for artisanal food, and we're excited to bring the flavors of Greece to this vibrant community."

The new Tribeca café will showcase Artion's signature pastries while also offering a brunch menu infused with Greek and Mediterranean flavors. Highlights include the classic peinirli - a golden, boat-shaped bread filled with melted greek cheese and topped with a sunny-side egg - alongside Mediterranean-inspired avocado toast, house-made spreads with warm bread, and expertly crafted espresso drinks. Seasonal specialties will round out the menu, blending Greek tradition with New York's café culture.

Grand Opening Celebration - September 12, 2025

To mark the opening, Artion Café Tribeca will host a grand celebration on Friday September 12, 2025. Guests are invited to enjoy complimentary pastry samples, coffee, and special giveaways throughout the day.

About Artion

The Artion family of bakeries began in Astoria, Queens, with a mission to bring the art of authentic Greek baking to New York City. With Artion Bakery Patisserie in Astoria, The Bakery Room in Midtown, and now Artion Café in Tribeca, the group continues to honor Greek tradition while embracing the city's diverse and dynamic food culture.

For more info: artionbakery.com

Media Contact: info@successplnmedia.com

SOURCE: Success Plan Media

