Center for Global Africa Announces 14th Annual Pan African Global Trade & Investment Conference to Spur U.S.-Africa-Caribbean Business Opportunities

FROM TRADE POLICY TO ENTREPRENEURSHIP: PAGTIC-DE 2025 AIMS TO RAISE AWARENESS AND BRIDGE RELATIONS FOR THREE-WAY COMMERCE AND INVESTMENT

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / The Center for Global Africa (CGA), in partnership with the Marcus Garvey Institute for Human Development will host the 14th Annual Pan African Global Trade & Investment Conference, from September 17 - 20, 2025, at the Hilton Wilmington/Christiana in Newark Delaware. Held under the theme "Shaping the Future: Connecting Markets and Building Prosperity," the conference will bring together over 100 participants, including state, federal and local officials, world leaders from 10 countries, small business owners to corporate executives, investors, international organizations, and academia, to promote trade and investment potential between Delaware and other mid-Atlantic states, Africa and the Caribbean.

Delaware has long been known as the corporate capital of America. "Today, it's increasingly recognized as a strategic location for operations that involve international shipping, global trade, and financial technology," explained Professor Ezrah Aharone, Founder and Chairman, Center for Global Africa. "Further, by taking place on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly, PAGTIC-DE 2025 aims to increase global awareness and audiences to bridge U.S. relations and investment opportunities in Africa and the Caribbean," he explained.

Through interactive panels, policy discussions, and networking opportunities, PAGTIC-DE 2025 will spotlight the role of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and Diaspora-owned businesses in creating equitable growth and redefining trade narratives.

Dr. Julius Garvey, Founder and Chairman of the Marcus Garvey Institute for Human Development, added: "Over 100 years ago my father, Marcus Garvey, created a foundation for global trade and this strategic gathering of stakeholders is building upon that legacy."

Speakers, panelists, and participants will include public- and private-sector leaders, among them: Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia's Ambassador to the United States, Binalf Andualem Ashenef; the Republic of Ghana's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Honorable Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa; Special Advisor and Ecumenical Envoy of President John Mahama of Ghana, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah; the Republic of Sierra Leone's Minister of Public Administration and Political Affairs, Amara Kallon; former U.S. Ambassador to Zimbabwe and Cambodia, Charles Ray; Africa-USA Chamber of Commerce, Chair & Director, Al Washington; and mid-Atlantic-based business leaders and business owners.

"As a sports and businessperson, I know the value of connecting U.S. businesses to global markets", said entrepreneur and Major League Baseball legend Dusty Baker, who owns Baker Family Wines and serves on the CGA Advisory Council. "I am looking forward to engaging the different delegations of the conference to play my role within the CGA's sports and commercial diplomacy program to help link our common interests."

The Port of Wilmington has been ranked as the top North American port for imports of fresh fruit, bananas, and juice concentrate, and as having the largest dock-side cold storage facility. "This conference and the work of the CGA places Delaware and our port workers at the center of global trade that can open new doors and new relationships," said International Longshoremen's Union

Local 1694 President and International Vice President Philadelphia/Wilmington District International Longshoremen's Association William Ashe.

To learn more or to join this effort to strengthen U.S.-Africa-Caribbean ties and promote financial stability through local and international partnerships, visit: www.pagtic.com to attend.

Conference Planning Partners: USA International African Chamber of Commerce, AfricaUSA Chamber of Commerce; Iron Currency Solutions Corp

ABOUT THE CENTER FOR GLOBAL AFRICA

The CGA is a futurist think tank with governance, policy, and socioeconomic concentrations that engages in research, consultancy, enterprising initiatives and advocacy for mutually beneficial US-Africa-Caribbean & Diaspora progress. For more information, visit: https://www.centerforglobalafrica.com/

ABOUT THE MARCUS GARVEY INSTITUTE FOR HUMAN DEVELOPMENT

The MGIHD promotes knowledge and education with focuses on leadership and human development with aims to solve today's complex socioeconomic challenges. For more information, visit: https://themarcusgarvey.org

Links to Photo Images:

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ghana - H.E. Samuel Ablakwa https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/ikxnlv02kp7b2gecpccid/Minister-of-Foreign-Affairs-Ghana-H.E.-Ablakwa-Ghana.jpg?rlkey=jrlgavxcxhmhcxbzkt4o9zbtn&st=gmrv9llm&dl=0

Minister of Public Administration & Political Affairs, Sierra Leone - H.E. Amara Kallon https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/z3atmpd814kzhnmbkh3iy/Minister-of-Public-Administration-Political-Affairs-Sierra-Leone-H.E.jpg?rlkey=f1fsoklqhby6kb9d6u9bmh29c&st=o19169d7&dl=0

Presidential Envoy for Inter-Faith and Ecumenical Relations, The Republic of Ghana - Honorable Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/p3d43lbaj2z854ejrbkqb/Honorable-Elvis-Afriyie-Ankrah.png?rlkey=iobfooeklsvxwg3dhgg90vxws&st=p08akjyy&dl=0

Ethiopian Ambassador to the USA - H.E. Binalf Andualem Ashenef https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/mk72gpd1rgrjf26i8nz49/Ethiopian-Ambassador-to-the-USA-H.E.-Binalf-Andualem-Ashenef.jpg?rlkey=zi0zb44spqbb29g5tnes5vw1l&st=0vf7o0ne&dl=0

Honorary Consul for The Republic of Sierra Leone in Jamaica - Hon. Rosalea Hamilton

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/licw0lqm7fm8jrr5w9waz/U.S.-Ambassador-to-Cambodia-and-Zimbabwe-ret.-Ambassador-Ray-Charles.jpg?rlkey=p0wl37ioi71huac7cgemchoho&st=5pjzudkf&dl=0

Executive Director - African Synergies/African First Ladies Association - Hon. Jean StephaneBiatcha https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/50ma6ophjxa4pmii6clc0/Hon.-Jean-Stephane-Biatcha.jpg?rlkey=19s15yb9ni5tilmq8usjwylxx&st=ut2vk5vd&dl=0

Honorary Consul for The Republic of Sierra Leone in Jamaica - Hon. Rosalea Hamilton https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/3j65uuwjbhwmw6f943ygb/Hon.-Rosalea-Hamilton.jpg?rlkey=7s5nw9zbosu6omjvho2d8a5on&st=39v9w7lo&dl=0

G-20 Social Summit Secretariat, Ms. Tumi Dlamini https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/3r8p6fh12tp36w08v85g1/Itumeleng-Dlamini.jpg?rlkey=vfxyqw4g5bvqixqep19cgryo8&st=vdq124mp&dl=0

