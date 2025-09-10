Percept Corporation Teaming Agreement with American Veteran Hero Shane Osborn to bring MiOptics Augmented Perception Health Benefits to Veterans, Active Service Members and the Public

Revolutionary MiOptics to help with headache, concussion/TBI, anxiety, PTSD, sleep, pain and other conditions using Percept Corporation's patented Narrow-Band Green Light glasses.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Percept Corporation and decorated U.S. Navy veteran Shane Osborn announce their strategic partnership to bring MiOptics' groundbreaking health benefits to veterans, active service members and the public. This collaboration includes a teaming agreement for therapeutic optics products for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), expanding access to a science-backed, noninvasive, drug-free solution for neurological and pain-related conditions - with no known side effects.

Percept Corporation, a leading U.S. technology company, has pioneered the commercialization of MiOptics, a patented therapeutic optics innovation in Augmented Perception technology designed to improve neurological health. Shane Osborn is an American Navy veteran hero who was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross by President George W. Bush for his extraordinary heroism in safely piloting a damaged reconnaissance aircraft to safety after a mid-air collision over China in 2001.

Osborn, former Treasurer of the State of Nebraska and an experienced businessman, is teaming with Percept Corporation through his Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). He is devoted to helping other veterans like himself who suffer from PTSD, headaches and other conditions related to military service.

MiOptics leverages Percept Corporation's augmented perception technology, which mitigates disruptive color wavelengths in naturally occurring light. By allowing only narrow-band green light (nbGL) to reach the eyes, the nbGL technology behind MiOptics has been clinically shown to help alleviate migraines, headaches, PTSD-related symptoms, sleep issues and other neurological conditions - all without the need for medications or invasive procedures. This breakthrough has been validated in over 15 independent clinical studies, published in leading peer-reviewed journals such as BRAIN, Journal of Neurology, Psychology Research and Behavior Management, and The Journal of Pain. "This technology has the potential to help patients affected by migraine, photophobia, anxiety and sleep difficulties," stated world-renowned Harvard neuroscientist and current president of the International Headache Society Rami Burstein, Ph.D., who pioneered the research behind nbGL.

As expressed by Osborn, "MiOptics can transform veterans' health in a way that puts veterans in charge of their own health in a very efficient form that is one-tenth the cost of doctors' appointments or prescriptions. I have PTSD and resulting headaches. I was having a daily headache attack that took me out of work for two hours. After I put on the MiOptics glasses for the first time, within minutes I felt better and was able to work. The experience was amazing, and I use them all the time now."

Veterans living with headaches/migraines, PTSD/anxiety and other conditions is a major health problem that MiOptics can help address in an efficient and complementary manner with existing VA and non-VA programs. In an interview, Dr. Jason Sico, National Director of the VA Headache Centers of Excellence, stated: "Two million veterans treated for headache is an impressive number. But it's an underestimate. There are a lot of veterans living and suffering with migraine and other headache diseases who are not being treated. It's not uncommon for us to hear that people think, 'The headache is all in my head, and I need to suck it up and deal with it.'"

According to Percept Corporation's CEO, Dr. Scott Lewis, "MiOptics offers a noninvasive, drug-free and side-effect-free alternative that complements existing VA and private-sector treatments, giving veterans, active service members and their families, and the millions of others in the general public, new tools to reclaim their quality of life." Brigadier General Michael Meese (U.S. Army, ret.), chairman of the VA transition team for the first Trump administration, added that, "MiOptics can be used in conjunction with medical treatments and as an alternative to depending solely on costly medications and access to a medical specialist, which is not possible in many parts of the United States and the world."

In conjunction with the teaming agreement with Osborn, Percept Corporation will be building out the Veterans Preferred Provider Program (VPPP) - a network of the best ophthalmologist and optometrist offices in the country who will work through Percept Corporation and the teaming agreement to offer the VA and local VA hospitals and clinics the opportunity to make novel services such as MiOptics more accessible to veterans and active service members and their families nationwide at discounted rates. A growing list of these providers can be found on the MiOptics.Shop website in the "Find a Clinic Near Me" section. MiOptics can be purchased at these participating offices, through independent North American optical lab partners and directly on the forthcoming MiOptics.Shop.

Based in Las Vegas, Percept Corporation has staff in the U.S. and Italy, in addition to partners in Canada, Europe and Asia. The intellectual property underlying Percept Corporation's technology includes licenses for over 47 U.S. and worldwide patents.

For more information about Percept Corporation, visit www.perceptcorp.com and to learn more about MiOptics, visit the forthcoming www.mioptics.shop, where veterans and active service members will receive a 20% discount.

Percept Corporation is an 11-year-old privately held company that is a leader in technology, products, software and app solutions. Each innovation is designed to improve human perception and health while increasing performance, productivity, safety and individualized style.

