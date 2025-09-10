Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.09.2025
BREAKING NEWS: CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
ACCESS Newswire
10.09.2025 21:38 Uhr
AEG Europe Named Among 2025 Global Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / AEG Europe has been recognized by the Inspiring Workplaces Group as one of the 2025 Global Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces, which recognizes excellence in workplace culture, employee engagement, and inclusive leadership.

The recognition follows AEG Europe's its earlier recognition this year as one of theTop 25 Most Inspiring Workplaces in Europe and reflects the incredible work of the company's teams across the region.

"To be recognized on a global scale is an incredible honor," said Kirstie Loveridge, Executive Vice President for People & Culture, AEG Europe. "This recognition belongs to every colleague who makes AEG more than a place to work - they make it a place where people feel inspired, supported, and empowered to make a difference."

AEG Europe operates some of region's most iconic venues, including The O2 in London, and is a division of AEG, the leader in sports and live entertainment with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia.

To learn more about the Inspiring Workplaces Group and the2025 Global Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces, please click here.


AEG Europe has been named among 2025 Global Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from AEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: AEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/about-aeg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/aeg-europe-named-among-2025-global-top-100-inspiring-workplaces-1071525

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
