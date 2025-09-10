Oak Brook, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2025) - Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) has been honored with the 2025 António Champalimaud Vision Award, one of the world's foremost recognitions in the fight against blindness and vision loss. LCIF shares this year's distinction with fellow awardees, the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness and The Fred Hollows Foundation. Presented annually by the Champalimaud Foundation, the award celebrates outstanding contributions to global eye health, with a particular focus on underserved populations in developing regions.

LCIF's recognition underscores decades of impact made through its SightFirst program, which for more than 30 years empowered Lions, healthcare providers and community partners to combat the major causes of preventable blindness. Through SightFirst, millions worldwide gained access to essential eye care, transforming lives and communities. LCIF will share a monetary award of 1 million euros with fellow recipients. This honor is the largest award in the field and LCIF will use the funds to expand their work in vision worldwide.

LCIF Chairperson Fabrício Oliveira accepted the award in Lisbon, Portugal, on behalf of the foundation. "LCIF is deeply honored to be named a recipient of this award, one of the most prestigious recognitions in global eye health," Oliveira said. "This award celebrates decades of dedication by our Lions, partners and the communities we serve, and honors the countless volunteer hours, impactful collaborations and millions of people whose sight has been restored or saved."

Since its launch in 1990, SightFirst impacted the lives of more than 544 million people worldwide. With LCIF funding, Lions, alongside local health authorities, eye care professionals and partner organizations, expanded access to vital eye health services in underserved communities, overcoming barriers to access and delivering high-quality, equitable care. Projects also created sustainable systems by improving infrastructure and training local personnel, offering advanced education and rehabilitation for individuals with vision impairments and raising awareness of the importance of eye health.

Oliveira emphasized that LCIF, together with Lions and Leos around the world, remains committed to carrying the legacy of SightFirst forward through its Vision Grant program.

"While this award is a tremendous honor, we see it as a call to action to expand our reach, innovate further, and ensure that every person, everywhere, has access to quality eye care," he said.

2025-2026 Lions Clubs International Foundation Chairperson Fabrício Oliveira accepts the António Champalimaud Vision Award in Lisbon, Portugal, on behalf of the foundation.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9869/265919_b06870b1d45c286c_001full.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9869/265919_b06870b1d45c286c_002full.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9869/265919_b06870b1d45c286c_003full.jpg

About Lions Clubs International Foundation

Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) is the global foundation supporting the 1.4 million members of Lions Clubs International through grant funds that expand their compassionate works and empower their service at home and around the world. Since its founding in 1968, LCIF has awarded nearly 24,000 grants totaling more than US$1.3 billion. We improve health and well-being, strengthen communities and support those in need, locally and globally. Learn more about who we are and what we do at lionsclubs.org/lcif or donate to LCIF at lionsclubs.org/donate. Follow LCIF on Facebook at @LCIFLions.

