Domo Tactical Communications (DTC): DTC Launches Sentry 6161 Mesh MANET Radio

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTC today announced the broad market launch of the Sentry 6161, a military-focused mesh MANET radio engineered to meet the demanding needs of front-line forces while also serving government, public safety, critical infrastructure, unmanned systems, and commercial users.

Built on a software-defined architecture, the Sentry 6161 delivers sovereign capability, multi-band RF flexibility, multi-MANET and multi-mission/multi-vendor waveform hosting, and a dual power strategy to bridge today's legacy radios and tomorrow's centralized soldier power architectures. "From squad radios to dismounted networks, the Sentry 6161 was designed with the military end user in mind," said Alf Ianniello, Codan Group CEO. "We prioritized sovereign supply-chain control, operational versatility and a clear migration path so armed forces can modernize comms, protect investment and field new capabilities rapidly - without losing continuity of logistics or mission effectiveness."

Tthe Premier of South Australia, The Honourable Peter Malinauskas said, "The Sentry 6161 soldier radio designed and manufactured in Mawson Lakes is a clear example of South Australia's strength as the Defence State and our global standing in advanced manufacturing. Communications technology is a vital sovereign capability, enhancing national Defence readiness and expanding export opportunities. This innovation from DTC, a subsidiary of the Codan Group and one of our largest advanced manufacturers, reflects the world-class expertise being developed in South Australia."

Treasurer and Minister for Defence and Space Industries, the Honourable Stephen Mullighan MP said, "South Australia's defence industry continues to deliver world-leading capability for the modern defence force. The Sentry 6161 soldier radio also demonstrates the dual-use potential of advanced communications technology across government, civilian and commercial sectors. This kind of innovation reinforces our role as a trusted partner in global supply chains and a leader in sovereign capability."

Why military users choose Sentry 6161:

Sovereign build and lifecycle assurance: Designed and manufactured in Codan's sovereign facilities, the 6161 gives armed forces verifiable control over components, firmware and production. This end-to-end provenance and controlled manufacturing supports national security requirements and long-term sustainment strategies.

Purposeful for tactical operations: The Sentry 6161 is field-ready for dismounted and platformed military use, delivering resilient mesh routing, low-latency and adaptive link management to maintain command, control and situational awareness in contested, GPS-denied or infrastructure-limited environments.

Software-defined architecture with multi-mission, multi-vendor waveform hosting: The radio's software-defined foundation lets military users run DTC waveforms and securely host approved third-party or in-house waveforms on a single hardened hardware platform. This enables rapid fielding of mission-specific waveforms, reduces vendor lock-in and allows forces to exploit best-of-breed capabilities across coalition and joint operations.

Multi-band RF flexibility for tactical spectrum needs: Supporting multiple RF bands, the 6161 enables tactical planners to adapt to spectrum availability, operate alongside existing communications infrastructure, and simplify force wide logistics by reducing the number of different radios required for varied mission sets.

Dual power strategy for transition and future architectures: The 6161 supports rugged clip-on organic batteries for immediate compatibility with legacy logistics and rapid hot-swap in the field. Simultaneously, it is engineered to integrate with next-generation soldier systems that use centralized battery buses, enabling centralized power management, reduced soldier load and longer mission endurance as units adopt new architectures.

Multi-MANET support for coalition and joint interoperability: The software-defined MANET capability allows forces to operate multiple MANET implementations and waveforms as missions require, extending usable life, improving interoperability in coalition environments and protecting investment against obsolescence.

Upgradeable, maintainable and sustainable design: Modular hardware and controlled software provisioning simplifies repairs, upgrades and mission-specific configurations, lowering total cost of ownership and supporting long service lives in demanding operational settings.

Operational validation and demonstrations

DTC has employed the Sentry 6161 in military demonstrations to validate sovereign manufacturing, tactical performance, waveform hosting and power-integration scenarios.

Trials demonstrated the radio's ability to operate with clip-on batteries and centralized power systems, host multiple waveforms, and interoperate across heterogeneous tactical networks - underscoring its suitability for modern military communications and sustainment planning.

Serving broader mission needs

While the Sentry 6161 is optimized for military end users, its sovereign manufacturing, software-defined architecture, and multi-band, multi-vendor waveform flexibility also deliver value to government agencies, public safety organizations, critical infrastructure operators and commercial customers that require resilient, sustainable communications.

Availability

The Sentry 6161 is now available to military, government and commercial customers worldwide. DTC is accepting requests for demonstrations, trials, pilot programs and integration support, including waveform hosting, soldier system integration and battery strategy planning.

DTC, a division of Codan, provides advanced communication solutions worldwide for Military, Broadcast, Law Enforcement, Unmanned (UxV) Systems, Commercial, and NGO markets. Operating in over 150 countries, DTC delivers regionally tailored solutions and essential support for mission-critical success. With a strategic focus on high-frequency (HF) communications, resilient mesh networking, precision tracking, and edge computing, DTC enables next-generation capabilities designed to thrive in the most austere and contested environments. These technologies provide seamless connectivity, situational awareness, and real-time decision-making at the tactical edge-empowering customers with interoperable, scalable, and mission-ready solutions that deliver actionable insights at the speed of relevance.

