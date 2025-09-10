DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: TROP2-Targeted Antibody-Drug Conjugates Set to Transform NSCLC Treatment Market by 2040 | DelveInsight

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the TROP2 ADC in the NSCLC market landscape is expected to evolve significantly, driven by new opportunities, following the approval of DATROWAY. Additionally, the expected launch of TROP2 ADCs in NSCLC, such as TRODELVY (sacituzumab govitecan) (Gilead Sciences), sacituzumab tirumotecan (Merck and Kelun-Biotech), DB-1305/BNT325 (Dualitybio/BioNTech), OBI-992 (OBI Pharma), and others, will further propel the market size over the forecast period (2025-2040).

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's TROP2 ADCs in NSCLC Market Size, Target Population, Competitive Landscape & Market Forecast report provides a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices and the addressable patient population. The report also provides insights into the emerging TROP2 ADCs in NSCLC, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2040, segmented into leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

TROP2 ADCs in NSCLC Market Summary

The total TROP2 ADCs in NSCLC market size in the leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan) is expected to surge significantly by 2040.

About 10-15% of all lung cancers are SCLC, and about 80-85% are non-small cell lung cancer.

Based on DelveInsight's assessment in 2024, the 7MM had approximately 538K incident cases of NSCLC. These are expected to rise due to the growing incident population and advancements in diagnostic capabilities during the forecast period (2025-2040).

incident cases of NSCLC. These are expected to rise due to the growing incident population and advancements in diagnostic capabilities during the forecast period (2025-2040). Key TROP2 ADCs in NSCLC companies, such as Gilead Sciences, Merck, Kelun-Biotech, Dualitybio, BioNTech, OBI Pharma, and others, are developing novel TROP2 ADCs in NSCLC that can be available in the TROP2 ADCs in NSCLC market in the coming years.

and others, are developing novel TROP2 ADCs in NSCLC that can be available in the TROP2 ADCs in NSCLC market in the coming years. Some of the key TROP2 ADCs in NSCLC in the clinical trials include TRODELVY (sacituzumab govitecan), sacituzumab tirumotecan, DB-1305/BNT325, OBI-992, and others.

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the TROP2 ADCs in NSCLC Market

High Expression of TROP2 in NSCLC

TROP2 is overexpressed in a significant proportion of NSCLC cases, including up to 64% of adenocarcinomas and 75% of squamous cell carcinomas. This widespread expression makes TROP2 an attractive target for ADCs, allowing for precise delivery of cytotoxic agents directly to tumor cells while minimizing damage to healthy tissues.

DATROWAY: Advancing TROP2-Directed ADCs

ADCs allow for the specific delivery of potent cytotoxic agents directly to tumor cells, increasing tumor cell kill and reducing off-target effects compared to conventional chemotherapy. TROP2 is highly expressed in a majority of NSCLC cases, making it a broadly applicable target. DATROWAY represents a major advancement in TROP2 ADCs, offering a promising alternative to chemotherapy for lung cancer.

Next-Generation Linker and Payload Technologies

Advances in antibody engineering, linker technology, and payload selection offer opportunities to increase therapeutic index, minimize toxicity, and overcome resistance observed with current regimens.

Competitive Landscape of TROP2-Targeted Therapies

With only one therapy approved, there is an opportunity for the competitive landscape of TROP2 ADCs to treat NSCLC. Currently, the pipeline is minimal, including products such as TRODELVY (sacituzumab govitecan) (Gilead Sciences), sacituzumab tirumotecan (Merck and Kelun-Biotech), DB-1305/BNT325 (Dualitybio/BioNTech), OBI-992 (OBI Pharma), and others.

TROP2 ADCs in NSCLC Market Analysis

Non-small cell lung cancer continues to pose a significant global health challenge, but the therapeutic landscape is rapidly advancing with the development of antibody-drug conjugates. These targeted therapies are engineered to deliver potent cytotoxic agents directly to tumor cells, offering new treatment opportunities for patients with specific biomarkers. Among these, TROP2 has emerged as a key therapeutic target across multiple cancer types.

TROP2-directed therapies are particularly promising, showing strong efficacy and favorable safety profiles in several major cancers. By delivering cytotoxic drugs specifically to tumor sites, they have the potential to minimize the side effects commonly associated with conventional treatments.

To date, only one TROP2 ADC, DATROWAY (datopotamab deruxtecan), has been approved for NSCLC. In June 2025, Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca received approval for its use in adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic EGFR-mutated NSCLC who had previously undergone EGFR-targeted therapy and platinum-based chemotherapy.

The broader adoption of TROP2 ADCs in NSCLC remains uncertain. While AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo had initially withdrawn their wider marketing application for DATROWAY in NSCLC, its approval for EGFR-mutated cases represents a first-in-class achievement and an essential milestone in the field.

TROP2 ADCs in NSCLC Competitive Landscape

Some of the TROP2 ADCs in NSCLC in clinical trials include TRODELVY (sacituzumab govitecan) (Gilead Sciences), sacituzumab tirumotecan (Merck and Kelun-Biotech), DB-1305/BNT325 (Dualitybio/BioNTech), OBI-992 (OBI Pharma), and others.

TRODELVY (sacituzumab govitecan) is a first-in-class antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting TROP2. It features a proprietary hydrolyzable linker that connects to SN-38, a topoisomerase I inhibitor, enabling potent activity against TROP2-expressing cells and their surrounding microenvironment. TRODELVY is also under investigation for potential use in metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Currently, TRODELVY is being studied in the Phase III EVOKE-03 trial in combination with KEYTRUDA for patients with metastatic NSCLC and a PD-L1 Tumor Proportion Score (TPS) =50%. In January 2022, Gilead Sciences entered two clinical trial collaboration and supply agreements with Merck to assess the combination of TRODELVY and Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in first-line metastatic NSCLC.

Sacituzumab tirumotecan, developed by Kelun-Biotech and licensed to Merck outside Greater China, is another investigational TROP2-targeting ADC comprising a monoclonal antibody, a topoisomerase I inhibitor payload, and a novel hydrolyzable linker. As of June 30, 2024, Merck is conducting ten global Phase III trials and Phase II basket studies evaluating sacituzumab tirumotecan alone or in combination for multiple solid tumors, including NSCLC.

In June 2025, Merck presented data at ASCO showing that sacituzumab tirumotecan significantly improved response rates and overall survival compared with docetaxel in previously treated patients with locally advanced or metastatic EGFR mutant nonsquamous NSCLC. Additionally, in December 2024, the US FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) for sacituzumab tirumotecan in patients with advanced or metastatic nonsquamous NSCLC harboring EGFR mutations, whose disease progressed after tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) and platinum-based chemotherapy.

DB-1305 (BNT325) is a novel TROP2-targeting ADC co-developed by DualityBio and BioNTech, designed to deliver cytotoxic agents specifically to TROP2-overexpressing cancer cells across various solid tumors. DB-1305/BNT325 is currently being evaluated in Phase II trials, including patients with NSCLC.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the TROP2 ADCs in NSCLC market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the TROP2 ADCs in NSCLC market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Recent Developments in the TROP2 ADCs in NSCLC Market

In June 2025, AstraZeneca announced the approval of DATROWAY in the US for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic EGFR-mutated NSCLC who have received prior EGFR-directed therapy and platinum-based chemotherapy.

In June 2025, Merck presented American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) data showing that sacituzumab tirumotecan significantly improved response rates, Progression-Free Survival (PFS), and Overall Survival (OS) vs. docetaxel in previously treated EGFR-mutant nonsquamous NSCLC.

TROP2 ADCs in NSCLC Overview

TROP2 is highly expressed in various lung cancers. It is associated with patient prognosis, positioning TROP2-targeted ADCs as a potentially practical approach to enhance outcomes and lower toxicity relative to conventional treatments, although research is still ongoing. Advancing TROP2 ADCs for lung cancer involves enhancing linker stability, reducing off-target effects, addressing resistance mechanisms, and optimizing dosing schedules and combination therapies to maximize therapeutic benefit while controlling adverse effects.

TROP2 ADCs in NSCLC Epidemiology Segmentation

The TROP2 ADCs in NSCLC market report is a comprehensive and specialized analysis, offering in-depth epidemiological insights for the study period 2020-2040 across the leading markets, including the US, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the UK, and Japan. The TROP2 ADCs in NSCLC target patient pool is segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of Lung Cancer

Total Incident Cases of NSCLC

Total Incident Cases of NSCLC by Stage

Total Incident Cases of NSCLC by Genetic Mutations/Biomarkers

Treatment Eligible Cases of NSCLC

TROP2 ADCs in NSCLC Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020-2040 TROP2 ADCs in NSCLC Market Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key TROP2 ADCs in NSCLC Companies Gilead Sciences, Merck, Kelun-Biotech, Dualitybio, BioNTech, OBI Pharma, Daiichi Sankyo, AstraZeneca, and others Key TROP2 ADCs in NSCLC TRODELVY (sacituzumab govitecan), sacituzumab tirumotecan, DB-1305/BNT325, OBI-992, DATROWAY, and others

Scope of the TROP2 ADCs in NSCLC Market Report

TROP2 ADCs in NSCLC Therapeutic Assessment: TROP2 ADCs in NSCLC' current marketed and emerging therapies

TROP2 ADCs in NSCLC' current marketed and emerging therapies TROP2 ADCs in NSCLC Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging TROP2 ADCs in NSCLC Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging TROP2 ADCs in NSCLC Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, TROP2 ADCs in NSCLC Market Access and Reimbursement

