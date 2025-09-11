Tripo Unveils Tripo 3.0, Setting a New Standard in AI-Powered 3D Creation

SAI YING PUN, HONG KONG / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Available now, Tripo 3.0 represents the most advanced iteration of the platform's ecosystem, building on the momentum of a landmark partnership with Stability AI_

Tripo, the pioneer in large-scale 3D foundation models, recently announced the launch of Tripo 3.0, its most advanced engine for AI-driven 3D creation to date. Powering Tripo Studio, the world's first all-in-one, AI-native 3D content platform, the release builds on Tripo's landmark collaboration with Stability AI and introduces unmatched fidelity, precision, and creative control for millions of creators worldwide.

With high-resolution texture generation, intelligent part segmentation, and flexible multi-modal input, Tripo 3.0 delivers production-ready assets at scale while simplifying workflows for both individual creators and enterprise teams. The upgraded model represents a 20x increase in parameters and a 300% improvement in detail accuracy, cementing Tripo's position as the most robust 3D AI platform for professional pipelines and creative experimentation.

Trusted by Millions of Creators and Industry Leaders

More than 3 million global creators, 35,000 developers, and over 700 enterprises already rely on Tripo Studio-including innovators such Tripo 3.0 is already powering workflows for a wide range of partners and API users - from leading consumer tech brands to gaming studios, industrial design teams, and creative developers. With Tripo 3.0, they gain a new level of speed and control to generate, edit, and refine 3D models for games, consumer products, industrial design, immersive apps, and beyond..

"Today's AI excels at language and image generation, but unlocking true general intelligence requires mastering the 3D world," said Simon Song, Founder and CEO of Tripo. "With Tripo 3.0, we're building the foundation of spatial intelligence-technology that will transform how we create, communicate, and interact across every industry."

Expanding an Open, Creator-First 3D Ecosystem

Tripo 3.0 extends the company's commitment to open innovation with more than 18 open-source projects, including TripoSG, TripoSF, and TripoSR. The latter, developed with Stability AI, can generate high-quality 3D models from a single image in just 0.5 seconds. This open architecture integrates with leading creative tools such as Unity, Blender, Replit, ComfyUI, Layer, Lovart, Nilo, and Makerworld, ensuring Tripo slots seamlessly into existing pipelines.

Tripo's broader mission is to make 3D creation as accessible as posting a video-its vision to build the "TikTok of 3D" aims to empower anyone, from hobbyists to enterprises, to create and share 3D content with zero friction.

What's New in Tripo 3.0

Built on an enhanced version of TripoSF with SparseFlex representation-recently recognized at the International Conference on Computer Vision (ICCV)-Tripo 3.0 tackles long-standing challenges in 3D generation with ultra-high mesh resolution, arbitrary topology, and dramatic memory efficiency.

New creative controls include:

Pose Control - Align character models with A/T poses or custom setups.

Symmetry Control - Guarantee flawless balance in symmetrical objects.

Multiview Input - Use multiple images for sharper accuracy and structure.

Smooth/Detailed Control - Adjust surface detail for any aesthetic.

Two user modes expand versatility:

Standard Mode - Clean, well-structured outputs ideal for gaming, consumer products, and digital commerce.

Ultra Mode - Maximum fidelity for high-definition and cinematic applications.

"Developers need assets that are ready for production, not just prototypes," said Zhen Li, AI Engineer at Replit. "Tripo 3.0 delivers at scale-helping our community go from concept to deployment with higher fidelity and faster iteration."

Real-World Applications Across Industries

Beyond empowering independent creators, Tripo 3.0 is already driving transformation across industries. Game studios are accelerating prototyping and asset pipelines, e-commerce platforms are enabling instant product visualization, and education providers are opening new immersive learning experiences. In manufacturing and industrial design, Tripo's precision models support digital twins and simulation workflows, while entertainment companies are using its Ultra Mode to generate cinematic-grade assets. These use cases demonstrate how Tripo is moving 3D from a specialized skillset into a universal medium for innovation.

Pricing & Availability

Tripo Studio offers basic, professional, advanced, and premium plans. Tripo 3.0 is available immediately worldwide.

About Tripo

Founded in 2023, Tripo is redefining how 3D content is created, edited, and shared through large-scale foundation models and its flagship product, Tripo Studio . With over 40 million models generated and a global community of more than 3 million creators, Tripo is driving the next frontier of digital interaction: spatial intelligence. Its open-source contributions-including TripoSR, TripoSG, and TripoSF-are widely adopted by researchers and developers across the globe.

Company Name: VAST

Company Address: UNIT 3A-8 12/F KAISER CTR NO.18 CENTER ST SAI YING PUN, Hong Kong

Email: tripo-sales@vastai3d.com

Name: Juliana Smith

SOURCE: Tripo

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/tripo-unveils-tripo-3.0-setting-a-new-standard-in-ai-powered-3d-1071595