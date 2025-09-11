Anzeige
Elliott Investment Management L.P.: Elliott Statement on The Kansai Electric Power Company, Inc.

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliott Investment Management L.P. and Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited ("Elliott"), which advise funds that together have a significant ownership stake in The Kansai Electric Power Company, Inc. ("Kansai Electric" or the "Company"), making Elliott one of the Company's largest shareholders, today issued the following statement:

Elliot logo

Elliott's investment in Kansai Electric reflects our respect for the Company's history and its importance to the Kansai region, as well as our belief in its potential as it continues to build on its position as Japan's leading producer of low-cost and low-carbon electricity. We look forward to continuing to work constructively with Kansai Electric's management team and other key stakeholders to strengthen the Company's core business. By increasing shareholder returns, unlocking capital from its non-core assets and improving profitability, we believe the Company can enhance its funding flexibility for future growth and bolster its appeal as a long-term investment proposition.

About Elliott
Elliott Investment Management L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Elliott") manages approximately $76.1 billion of assets as of June 30, 2025. Founded in 1977, it is one of the oldest funds under continuous management. The Elliott funds' investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, high net worth individuals and families, and employees of the firm. Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited is an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management L.P.

Media Contacts:

London
Alice Best
Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited
T: +44 203 009 1715
abest@elliottadvisors.co.uk

Tokyo
Brett Wallbutton
Ashton Consulting
T: +81 (0) 3 5425-7220
b.wallbutton@ashton.jp

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1179754/5504262/Elliot_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elliott-statement-on-the-kansai-electric-power-company-inc-302553091.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
