Donnerstag, 11.09.2025
ACCESS Newswire
11.09.2025 01:02 Uhr
Club Car Wash Expands Iowa Footprint With Acquisition of Clean Getaway Express Locations in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, IOWA / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Club Car Wash, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash brands, today announced the acquisition of Clean Getaway Express Tunnel Wash in Dubuque, Iowa.

The two newly acquired sites - 1895 John F. Kennedy Rd. and 4860 Asbury Rd. - will immediately transition to the Club Car Wash brand, with plans to upgrade equipment, introduce new unlimited membership options, and expand community partnerships.

"We are proud of the reputation Clean Getaway has built," said Chris Hummel, Owner of Clean Getaway. "We are beyond grateful to our loyal guests and the community for their years of support."

"We are thrilled to welcome Dubuque drivers into the Club Car Wash family," said Collin Bartels, President of Club Car Wash. "Both locations have offered great convenience to the community. Our goal is to build on that by offering even more benefits, from upgraded wash technology to expanded philanthropic initiatives that give back to the Dubuque community."

In addition to its premium wash offerings, Club Car Wash will continue Clean Getaway Express' tradition of community support. Through ongoing charitable initiatives, including partnerships with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and local nonprofits, Club Car Wash donates a portion of proceeds to causes that matter to the communities it serves.

"We know how important these locations are to Dubuque residents," added Bartels. "Our promise is simple: the same great location and premium service you've come to expect - now with even more benefits."

The Dubuque locations will feature Club Car Wash's Unlimited Wash Plans at a discounted rate. Customers can also look forward to enhancements such as free vacuum bays, upgraded wash technology, and a refreshed look.

For more information about Club Car Wash, visit www.clubcarwash.com or follow @theclubcarwash on social media.

Contact Information

Sarah Smith
Chief Marketing Officer
marketing@clubcarwash.com
(833) 416 - 9975

.

SOURCE: Club Car Wash



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/club-car-wash-expands-iowa-footprint-with-acquisition-of-clean-getaway-1071614

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
