Global Education Communities Corp: GECC Named One of the Top 100 Fastest-Growing Companies in B.C. by Business in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Global Education Communities Corp. (TSX:GEC)(OTCQB:GECSF) ("GECC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has been recognized as one of the "Top 100 Fastest-Growing Companies in British Columbia in 2025" by Business in Vancouver ("BIV") in issue 1870, published on September 8, 2025 (the "List"). GECC is ranked No. 90 on the List, with revenue growth of 23.2% from $62.5 million in fiscal 2020 to $77.0 million in fiscal 2024.

GECC was also featured in BIV in an article titled "Student housing demand still high in B.C. despite international caps, say experts." In the article, Toby Chu, Chairman, President and CEO of GECC, noted that while international student visa caps may have short- to medium-term effects, Canada needs to reassess the role of foreign students in its education economy. He also noted the growth of the domestic student population at GEC® properties, which has increased from 11% to 44% this year compared to the same period last year, with Canadian students filling beds made vacant by lower international enrolments. Toby Chu further commented that, "For now and in the near future, the supply and demand for this niche market remain in a catch-up mode."

BIV issue 1870 can be accessed here: click here to read BIV (September 8, 2025)

About Global Education Communities Corp.

For over 30 years, GECC has been a leader in Canada's education and student housing landscape. Serving a vibrant community of nearly 10,000 domestic and international students annually, GECC operates across 24 student housing apartments, campuses, and offices in Canada and abroad.

Student housing and education super-centres:

GECC is committed to solving Metro Vancouver's critical student housing challenges under the GEC® Living brand. GECC specializes in developing and managing off-campus student-centric rental apartments and pioneering the concept of education super-centres. The GEC® portfolio, comprising both operational properties and development budgets for the pipeline, exceeds $1.3 billion. GECC provides housing solutions to 95 schools in Metro Vancouver, serving domestic and international students from across Canada and 79 countries worldwide. Visit us at: www.gecliving.com.

Education Services

GECC was the owner of Sprott Shaw College from December 2007 until its divestiture in August 2025. GECC's current academic division includes SSLC Language College, SSLC Business College (formerly Vancouver International College) and CIBT School of Business & Technology. These institutions offer a diverse range of business programs and ESL programs (English as a Second Language) designed to meet the evolving needs of international learners. Visit us at: www.studySSLC.com.

GECC also owns Global Education Alliance Inc. This student recruitment agency connects students with top-tier North American schools and places students into GECC's student housing properties. Irix Design Group Inc., also owned by GECC, is a leading design and media communications firm based in Vancouver.

Visit GECC online at www.GEChq.com or www.GECliving.com to explore our services and watch our corporate video.

Check out our video library on YouTube.com: https://www.youtube.com/gecliving

Toby Chu

Chairman, President & CEO

Global Education Communities Corp.

Investor Relations Contact: 1-604-871-9909 extension 319 or | Email: info@GEChq.com

SOURCE: Global Education Communities Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/gecc-named-one-of-the-top-100-fastest-growing-companies-in-b.c.-by-b-1071621