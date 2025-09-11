ATHA Energy Corp: ATHA Files Updated Technical Reports

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / ATHA Energy Corp. (TSX.V:SASK)(FRA:X5U)(OTCQB:SASKF) ("ATHA" or the "Company"), as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Company is issuing the following news release to clarify certain disclosure. The Company announces today that it has filed: (i) an updated technical report in respect of its CMB property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada dated July 8, 2025 and effective June 14, 2025 entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Central Mineral Belt Property, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada" prepared by Stefan Kruse, Ph.D., P. Geo. of Terrane Geoscience Inc.; and (ii) an updated technical report in respect of its Gemini property located in Saskatchewan, Canada dated May 22, 2025 and effective February 10, 2024 entitled "Technical Report on the Gemini Project, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada" prepared by William Yeomans, B.Sc., P. Geo. Of Yeomans Geological Inc., each in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Copies of the technical reports are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company has also updated certain disclosures on its website, investor presentation and other materials in connection with the foregoing.

Qualified Person

Cliff Revering, P.Eng., Vice President, Exploration of the Company and a qualified person in accordance with NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved of the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About ATHA

ATHA is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium assets in the pursuit of a clean energy future. With a strategically balanced portfolio including three 100%-owned uranium projects (the Angilak Project in Nunavut, CMB Discoveries in Labrador, and the basement hosted GMZ zone located in the Athabasca Basin). In addition, the Company holds the largest cumulative prospective exploration land package (>7 million acres) in two of the world's most prominent basins for uranium discoveries - ATHA is well positioned to drive value. ATHA also holds a 10% carried interest in key Athabasca Basin exploration projects operated by NexGen Energy Ltd. and IsoEnergy Ltd. For more information visit www.athaenergy.com.

