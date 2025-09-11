Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2025) - OBERON URANIUM CORP. (CSE: OBRN) ("Oberon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has executed an option agreement (the "Option Agreement") dated as of September 10, 2025 with ESN Investment Corp. ("ESN" or the "Optionor", an arm's length party to the Company), pursuant to which Oberon has the option to acquire a 100% interest in and to the SL Project (the "Property"). The Property consists of 23 claim units covering 1,101.7 hectares located near Lac Brisson in Nunavik, Quebec, in the Strange Lake complex which is known for rare earths. The Property is located roughly 3 kilometers southwest of Torngat Metals' Strange Lake project, which has a proposed 59-hectare single open pit mine that Torngat Metals is seeking to put into production.

Under the Option Agreement, to acquire a 100% interest in the Property Oberon is required to make aggregate cash payments of $250,000 to ESN, as follows: $170,000 was payable on execution of the Option Agreement, and has been paid; and an additional $80,000 is payable on or before the first anniversary of the Option Agreement.

About the Company

Oberon Uranium Corp. is a mineral exploration company with a 100% interest in the past producing Lucky Boy Uranium Property located in Arizona, USA. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) or contact the Company by email at info@oberonuranium.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

