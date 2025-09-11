Yondr Group to sell Johor campus to Vantage Data Centers

The strategic sale positions Yondr Group for growth in North America and Europe

LONDON, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yondr Group, a leading global developer, owner and operator of hyperscale data centers, today announced the sale of its data center campus in Johor, Malaysia to Vantage Data Centers, a global provider of hyperscale data center campuses.

As part of a sharpened strategic focus, Yondr will now align its resources towards growth across North America and Europe where it sees substantial demand for large-scale, high-performance infrastructure. Yondr has more than 320MW of leased IT capacity across its existing sites in Amsterdam, Frankfurt, London, Northern Virginia and Toronto, with several hundred megawatts of additional landbank secured. Yondr has also recently announced the acquisition of a 163-acre site in Dallas, Texas, earmarked for the development of 550MW data center campus.

Aaron Wangenheim, Chief Executive Officer at Yondr, said: "We're incredibly proud of what the team in Malaysia and Singapore has accomplished - this project is a testament to Yondr's ability to execute and operate, delivering several months ahead of schedule. Vantage Data Centers' strong track record and deep regional expertise confirms they are the right partner to take our development in Johor forward. I'm confident that our team will continue to thrive as part of the Vantage family.

"As we look ahead, Yondr is sharpening its focus on North America and Europe. Securing the recently announced land acquisition in Dallas signals our commitment to growth in the regions where we see strong demand. In the past 12 months alone, we have delivered over 100 MW of capacity across Europe and North America, broken ground on a new development in Toronto, and expanded our landbank in several key markets."

Jeremy Deutsch, president of Vantage Data Centers, APAC added: "We're excited to welcome the Yondr team in Malaysia and Singapore into the Vantage family. Their expertise and drive have been instrumental in delivering this landmark project, and we look forward to them joining us later this year.

"We have ambitious plans to grow in APAC, and the campus in Johor will be a key part of this strategy. Vantage APAC is highly committed to continued investment in the Johor campus and more broadly in Southeast Asia as a growth market."

The sale is expected to be completed in Q4 2025, pending customary regulatory approvals.

About Yondr Group

Yondr Group is a global developer, owner and operator and of hyperscale data centers. The company specialises in delivering and operating dedicated infrastructure that is engineered for scale. As an organisation, our mission of 'Global capacity, responsible delivery' ensures we achieve our vision of a tomorrow without constraints. For more information, visit: www.yondrgroup.com

