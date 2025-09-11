

EQS Newswire / 11/09/2025 / 10:24 UTC+8

Malaysia, 11 September 2025 - AIMS, a leading global financial broker under the AIMS Group, is pleased to announce its successful transition into a Prime Brokerage after several months of preparation, following the successful acquisition of a Market Maker (MM) Licence from the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) on 19 September 2024. This milestone underscores AIMS' commitment to transparency, robust governance, and fair market practices, while significantly enhancing its global capabilities and service offerings. With the new ASIC licence (No. 526125), AIMS is positioned to broaden its business scope, strengthen compliance standards, and improve operational efficiency, aligning more closely with the evolving demands of international financial markets. The license also provides a stronger foundation to advance strategic global partnerships and deliver more comprehensive, diversified solutions to clients worldwide. Partners and supporters can visit our official licence page at https://aimsfx.com/licences/ for latest information. As part of this licence upgrade, AIMS' previous ASIC license (No. 430091) was officially cancelled on 11 August 2025. The company continues to hold: ?A Money Broker License from the Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA), Malaysia ?A Derivative Broker License from the Securities and Exchange Regulator of Cambodia (SERC) "Securing the new ASIC Licence reflects our unwavering dedication to compliance, innovation, and client trust," said Aaron Chang, CEO of AIMS Group. "This achievement reinforces our mission to provide safe, transparent, and trusted trading opportunities for clients across the globe." With this accomplishment, AIMS strengthens its international footprint and remains committed to upholding the highest standards of regulation, governance, and client protection. About AIMS AIMS is a globally renowned financial broker which offers premium trading products and services with transparency and innovative trading technology in different countries. To date, AIMS is present in Australia, Dubai, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Hong Kong, China, Thailand, India, Japan, Korea, UK, Spain, Columbia and Brazil. To learn more, visit www.aimsfx.com Follow us on Linkedin 11/09/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

