Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2025) - Quetzal Copper Corp. (TSXV: Q) ("Quetzal" or the "Company") announces that it has refiled its interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 (the "Q2 2025 Financial Statements"). The original filings were made on August 28, 2025.

The amendment was made to correct and clarify disclosure relating to the Company's share-based compensation. The Q2 2025 financials originally filed on August 28, 2025 did not reflect the correct number of options and warrants outstanding, and the share-based compensation related to the January 15, 2025 option grant was not accounted for. In this refiling, the correct number of outstanding options and warrants and the share-based compensation related to the January 15, 2025 option grant have now been properly reflected and accounted.

The corrections do not impact the Company's reported cash position, exploration expenditures. The adjustments relate solely to share-based compensation and the options and warrants continuity schedules.

The refiled Q2 2025 Financial Statements and MD&A are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Quetzal Copper

Quetzal is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia and Mexico. The Company's principal project, Princeton Copper, is located adjacent to the Copper Mountain mine in southern British Columbia. The company currently has a portfolio of three properties located in British Columbia, Canada and one in Mexico.

