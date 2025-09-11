Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.09.2025
BREAKING NEWS: CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
PR Newswire
11.09.2025 05:36 Uhr
HaemaLogiX wins "Most Promising CAR-T Pipeline in APAC" at the Asia Pacific CGT¹ Excellence Awards 2025

SYDNEY, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HaemaLogiX Ltd, a clinical stage Australian biotech, developing novel immunotherapies for patients with blood cancers and B-cell diseases, was honoured to be awarded the "Most Promising CAR-T Pipeline in APAC" at the Asia Pacific CGT Excellence Awards 2025, held in Singapore last night.

HaemaLogiX's Professor Rosanne Dunn accepting an award at last night's Asia Pacific Cell & Gene Therapy Excellence Awards 2025

The award recognises companies demonstrating outstanding innovation, scientific excellence, and translational potential in the rapidly evolving CAR T therapy sector. This accolade highlights HaemaLogiX's role as a leader in advancing CAR T-cell therapies that have the potential to transform outcomes for patients with multiple myeloma across Asia Pacific and beyond.

"This award is wonderful recognition of not just our science, but also the dedication and vision that drives our work," said Rosanne Dunn, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of HaemaLogiX. "We're honoured to be recognised in such exceptional company - a field of the region's top innovators - all striving to redefine what's possible in CAR T-cell therapy. We're more determined than ever to advance transformative therapies, particularly for multiple myeloma - the world's second largest blood cancer and a disease for which there is currently no cure."

HaemaLogiX's immunotherapies bind to unexploited and unique targets (antigens) on the surface of cancerous plasma cells. These antigens are called kappa myeloma antigen (KMA) and lambda myeloma antigen (LMA), and importantly they are not present on normal plasma cells. This provides on-target efficacy and reduced off-tumour toxicity thus preserving immune function and offering a key differentiation to current treatment options. Approximately 70% of multiple myeloma patients are kappa-type and would express KMA and 30% are lambda-type and would express LMA on their myeloma plasma cells. Multiple myeloma patients only express one or the other antigen on their myeloma plasma cells.

About Multiple Myeloma

Multiple myeloma is a malignant disorder of plasma cells within the bone marrow. The world's second most common blood cancer, approximately 188,000 new cases are diagnosed globally each year. Approximately 60% of patients fail standard-of-care and progress to subsequent lines of therapy with poorer outcomes, with ~42% of patients not living more than five years past diagnosis. This underscores the great unmet medical need for safer and more efficacious treatment options.

ENDS

References:

1. CGT = Cell and Gene Therapy

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2770769/Prof_Rosanne_Dunn__Asia_Pacific_Cell___Gene_Therapy_Excellence_Awards_2025.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/haemalogix-wins-most-promising-car-t-pipeline-in-apac-at-the-asia-pacific-cgt-excellence-awards-2025-302553456.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
