

KV of JCB New Brand concept "Japan Cung Ban"

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, Sept 11, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan's only international payment brand, is proud to introduce its new brand message, "Japan Cung Ban" ("Japan with You"), marking a significant milestone in its journey in the Vietnamese market.Japan has long been one of Vietnam's closest economic and cultural partners. Japanese companies were among the earliest investors in the country, and today, Japanese districts, products, and services are a familiar part of everyday life. For many Vietnamese people, Japan has long been one of their top countries they would like to visit.Yet for those who have not had the chance to visit there, Japan can still feel "close yet distant." With the rise of the internet and media, Japanese culture has naturally become woven into the daily lives of Vietnamese people. In this context, JCB is evolving its brand identity - from being "a card that works in Japan" to "a card that enriches life in Vietnam." The new direction speaks to those who admire Japanese culture and lifestyle, making JCB more relevant, accessible and emotionally resonant.The Meaning Behind "Japan Cung Ban"Rooted in trust in Japanese quality and deep appreciation for Japanese culture, the new brand message positions JCB as both "a part of Japan" and a trusted companion in everyday Vietnamese life. More than just a payment method, JCB aspires to be a bridge that brings the spirit of Japan - its thoughtfulness, craftsmanship, and respect - closer to customers. Whether dining, shopping, enjoying entertainment, or traveling, JCB aims to be there for every moment, big or small.Dong Ho Folk Paintings as Key VisualsThe new branding features Dong Ho folk paintings, a traditional Vietnamese art form, as its key visuals. Inspired by the concept of "learning from the past to create the new," this visual approach blends heritage with modern sensibilities, creating a brand identity that feels both fresh and familiar. Drawing from folktales and legends, the visuals use vibrant colors and universal emotions - joy, happiness, and excitement - to depict everyday scenes with JCB Cards.Launch of the Happy Weekend ProgramTo celebrate the new brand message, JCB is launching the Happy Weekend program, offering exclusive promotions for JCB cardmembers every Saturday and Sunday until March 31, 2026.Key benefits include:- 30% discounts at KOI The, KOI Cafe, Trung Nguyen Legend Coffee, Nitori, AEONESHOP, AEON MALL, and Fahasa Bookstore.- VND 500,000 off weekend purchases at FPT Shop, FPT shop.com.vn, PNJ, and PandoraIn addition to the existing JCB cardholder benefits - such as monthly cashback at UNIQLO and up to 30% off at 100+ Restaurants - the Happy Weekend program highlights JCB's commitment to continuous innovation. It delivers services that reflect the Japanese quality while staying closely connected to the daily lives of Vietnamese consumers. Building on this initiative, JCB is preparing even more exciting promotions with a diverse range of merchants in travel and wellness, aiming to bring greater value and unforgettable experiences to JCB cardholders.About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 56 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 169 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/