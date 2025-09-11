Foundation for International Cooperation in Higher Education of Taiwan (FICHET): Taiwan Enhances European Education Ties at EAIE 2025 in Gothenburg

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 35th EAIE Conference and Exhibition was held from 9 to 12 September 2025 in Gothenburg, Sweden. This year, 19 Taiwan academic institutions were represented by nearly 50 delegates, coordinated by the Foundation for International Cooperation in Higher Education of Taiwan (FICHET), seeking to enhance academic partnerships between Taiwan and Europe and deepen global higher education collaboration.

FICHET Chairperson, Prof. Tsai-Yen Li, said the EAIE conference serves as a crucial platform for Taiwan's universities to engage with European institutions on matters such as student exchanges, research cooperation, and the establishment of academic partnerships. Representative of the Taipei Mission in Sweden, Dr. Klement Ruey-sheng GU, along with the Director of Education Division, Robin Lu, and Secretary Jack Huang, also attended the event to support efforts in expanding Taiwan-Europe higher education networks.

Over the past five years, more than 27,000 European students have studied in Taiwan, with more than 80% coming from EU member states. Over the same period, over 50,000 Taiwanese students have studied in Europe, showing stable growth in bilateral educational exchanges. Chairperson Li further emphasized that Taiwan's relationship with the European Union is characterized by close cooperation in the areas of trade, culture, and education, with education being a central element of the bilateral relationship.

Since 2006, Taiwan's Ministry of Education has offered scholarships of up to US$16,000 (approximately €13,700) per year for Taiwanese students on the reserve list for the Erasmus+ Mundus Joint Master Degree program who were not granted an EU scholarship, benefiting 131 individuals to date. Additionally, since 2022, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Taiwan-Europe Semiconductor Short-term Training Program has brought 348 European students and professionals to Taiwan for short-term training.

To further promote interaction, FICHET hosted a "Taiwan Night" networking dinner on the evening of September 10. The nearly 100 attendees included representatives from 19 Taiwan academic institutions along with their partner and sister institutions. The event provided a platform for meaningful exchanges, expanding the potential for future collaboration.

Looking ahead, FICHET will continue to engage in these international exchanges, building bridges between Taiwan's universities and the world's leading institutions. The foundation aims to deepen Taiwan's academic ties with European universities, and nurture a sustainable cycle of talent development and innovation, ultimately boosting Taiwan's global influence in the global higher education sector.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2770844/FICHET.jpg

