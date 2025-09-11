Anzeige
BREAKING NEWS: CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
11.09.2025 06:36 Uhr
HUIZHOU DESAY BATTERY CO.,LTD.: RE+2025: Desay Battery Highlights Safety-Focused Innovations

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At RE+ 2025, held from September 8 to 11, Desay Battery, a global provider of comprehensive energy storage solutions, unveiled a full portfolio of innovations while announcing a strategic collaboration with Shenzhen Hello Tech Energy in the field of energy development.


At the heart of the exhibition was Desay Battery's proprietary active-safety cell and system technology, designed to tackle one of the industry's biggest challenges - battery safety. Built on extensive experimental data and correlation analysis, the system integrates advanced temperature-pressure sensing into an AI-enabled cell architecture, enabling real-time monitoring across the entire product lifecycle. It can flag risks such as overcharging, short circuits, or lithium plating at an early stage, transmitting abnormal signals instantly to trigger pre-emptive protection.

A newly developed corrosion-resistant sensor further ensures accurate data collection in harsh environments, capturing voltage, internal temperature, and pressure - the "data triangle" powering Desay Battery's next-generation BMS. Integrated with EMS and cloud-based AI, the solution optimizes cooling, refines charging, and extends system lifespan while enhancing efficiency.

Complementing the AI-powered platform, Desay Battery also introduced a diverse lineup of lithium and sodium batteries, modules, and packs, including its 100Ah, 280Ah, and 314Ah lithium cells, a 60Ah sodium cell, modular battery systems, and a range of integrated storage cabinets from 215kWh to 344kWh. Larger-scale systems, such as the 5MWh liquid-cooled containerized solution, and critical infrastructure offerings, including UPS cabinets and household storage systems, further highlighted the company's breadth.

The exhibit showcased Desay Battery's adaptable portfolio, spanning residential to industrial use. A key highlight was tackling data center energy demand by integrating photovoltaic generation and advanced storage, cutting levelized costs to 0.25 RMB/kWh and saving up to 79% at peak.

The company also underscored its ability to deliver customized, end-to-end energy storage solutions, a capability that has earned it repeated recognition on Bloomberg's Energy Storage Tier 1 list and strong endorsements from industry partners. The newly announced partnership with Shenzhen Hello Tech Energy, a global leader in portable energy storage and a pioneer of mobile household storage categories, reflects this collaborative approach. Together, the two companies plan to leverage complementary strengths in technology, supply chain, and market channels to drive new growth opportunities and deliver competitive solutions to global markets.

With a portfolio that spans from cell-level breakthroughs to fully integrated systems, Desay Battery continues to chart a course toward safer, smarter, and more sustainable energy solutions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2769711/Re.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/re2025-desay-battery-highlights-safety-focused-innovations-302551959.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
