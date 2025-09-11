The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 11.09.2025Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 11.09.2025Aktien1 US36318L2034 Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd. ADR2 US4956691038 Kingboard Laminates Holdings Ltd. ADR3 US6067881077 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc. ADR4 NO0013637181 KMC Properties ASA5 US47216G1058 JD Health International Inc. ADR6 CA09076M2004 BioVaxys Technology Corp.Anleihen/ETF1 XS3181972962 Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC2 XS3174822562 KSA Ijarah Sukuk Ltd.3 US900123DR82 Türkei, Republik4 EU000A4EG039 Europäische Union5 XS3172177738 Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC6 XS3181116180 International Development Association7 US010392GE29 Alabama Power Co.8 XS3181534937 AT & T Inc.9 US06759LAE39 Barings BDC Inc.10 US112586AB85 Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.11 US19260QAG29 Coinbase Global Inc.12 US23636BBL27 Danske Bank A/S13 US26441CCK99 Duke Energy Corp.14 US036752BH53 Elevance Health Inc.15 XS3138763225 Henan Water Conservancy Investment Group Co. Ltd.16 US477839AD69 JBT Marel Corp.17 XS3181619688 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale18 DE000A3L21D1 LEG Properties B.V.19 XS3180074380 Nationwide Building Society20 USG6436QAV89 NCL Corp. Ltd.21 US62886HBW07 NCL Corp. Ltd.22 US745332CP99 Puget Sound Energy Inc.23 US06418GAU13 The Bank of Nova Scotia24 US89236TNT87 Toyota Motor Credit Corp.25 US95000U4A82 Wells Fargo & Co.26 US95000U4B65 Wells Fargo & Co.27 US96122QCM33 Westpac New Zealand Ltd.28 XS3180073572 Nationwide Building Society29 EU000A4EG021 Europäische Union30 XS2814291089 Goldman Sachs Finance Corp. International Ltd.31 US437076DK55 The Home Depot Inc.32 US437076DH27 The Home Depot Inc.33 IE000PPEL1I4 Investlinx Balanced Income UCITS ETF34 IE0006GUEKQ7 Investlinx Capital Appreciation UCITS ETF35 LU3078637314 OSSIAM MSCI EMU UCITS ETF