YOUIL ENERGY TECH CO.LTD: YOUIL Energy Tech Strengthens Technological Advancement - Gears Up to Become a Leading Company

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco-friendly energy equipment manufacturer YOUIL Energy Tech Co., Ltd. is stepping up efforts to advance its technology and expand global partnerships as it prepares for its next stage of growth. Since its establishment in 2012, YOUIL Energy Tech has been developing advanced equipment solutions, including lithium-ion battery and hydrogen fuel cell manufacturing systems. Looking ahead, the company plans to accelerate its growth through continuous investment in technology and diversification of its markets.

YOUIL Energy Tech is recognized as the only company in Korea capable of providing total solutions for the entire production process of prismatic and pouch-type batteries. In particular, the company has established competitiveness by developing the in-house technology needed to design and execute every stage of battery manufacturing, including notching, stacking, tab welding, packaging, electrolyte filling, and module assembly.

Most notably, its proprietary technologies such as 0.4 sec/sheet high-speed stacking and notching equipment capable of up to 300 PPM, and securing alternative technology of core process has positioned the company as a key player in the next-generation battery market. YOUIL Energy Tech has also been listed on the KOSDAQ since 2021.

Recently, YOUIL Energy Tech succeeded in developing laser notching equipment & main production application, accelerating the advancement of its portfolio. Laser technology is said to hold advantages in precision and maintenance over conventional press methods. It is expected to emerge as a key technology in the Next Generation and prismatic battery markets, where high-speed and high-precision processes will be essential.

Based on this technological shift, YOUIL Energy Tech has significantly reduced its dependence on existing clients. Furthermore, transactions with global battery brands in Europe, North America, and Southeast Asia are now in full swing. In fact, the company has proven its technological capabilities in the European battery industry by supplying cutting to stacking complex equipment to Morrow Batteries in Northern Europe, thereby expanding its presence in the region.

The completion of a new headquarters in Anseong is also part of this technological advancement strategy. The production facility of the new building, which is built with a total floor area of about 21,450 square meters, is estimated to have an annual production capacity of 200 notching facilities. It is said that this has provided a stronger foundation to further enhance research and development (R&D) and manufacturing capabilities.

In addition, YOUIL Enertec is accelerating R&D efforts aimed at entering new markets, including automation of waste battery recycling processes and the development of equipment compatible with the Next Generation Batteries.

Chung Youn-gil, CEO of YOUIL Energy Tech, stated, "Moving away from a sales structure heavily reliant on existing clients, we are expanding collaborations with global battery brands and competing through technological competitiveness. Through continuous technology development and facility investments, we will make this year the starting point for achieving both profitability and growth."

Meanwhile, YOUIL Energy Tech operates a Technical Sales Division to respond to global customers' equipment adoption and technical inquiries, while also handling requests related to new businesses and facilities. The division has established a system capable of providing not only technical consultations but also smooth communication with overseas customers. With the upcoming website renewal, related inquiry channels will be integrated into the official website. Further inquiries can be sent via email: dept16@YOUILet.com

