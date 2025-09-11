London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2025) - Imagen Network (IMAGE), the decentralized AI-powered social platform, has launched modular personalization hubs to enhance creator ecosystems. These hubs are designed to provide scalable tools that improve visibility and streamline community engagement for creators.

Advancing creator ecosystems with adaptive tools for meaningful connections.

The modular hubs enable real-time customization by leveraging AI to adapt content discovery and audience connections. For creators, this means improved targeting and visibility, while communities benefit from more relevant and curated experiences that strengthen peer-to-peer connections.

By launching modular personalization hubs, Imagen Network underscores its commitment to creator empowerment in decentralized ecosystems. This development positions the platform as a leader in delivering AI-enhanced, creator-first infrastructure for scalable Web3 social networks.

About Imagen Network (IMAGE)

Imagen Network is a decentralized AI-powered platform designed to deliver adaptive personalization, transparent interaction, and scalable community engagement. By merging AI innovation with blockchain technology, Imagen empowers creators and communities to thrive in decentralized environments.

