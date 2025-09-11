A major new study shows democracy is losing its grip on public trust. In five Western democracies the UK, USA, Germany, Italy and Denmark at least two-thirds of citizens believe their societies will not be better in ten years. In the UK, the figure is nearly 80%.

The research, part of the forthcoming book The Puzzle State How to Govern Wicked Problems in Western Democracies by Danish bestselling author Sigge Winther Nielsen, points to growing political pessimism and a widening gap between promises and delivery in hospitals, schools and climate policy.

Key Findings:

Nearly 80% of Britons expect no improvement over the next decade.

77.3% say political decisions are made without realistic plans.

Trust in democracy's ability to solve "wicked problems" scores just 4.6/10.

Citizens increasingly dismiss politics as disconnected "pseudo-politics."

The book draws on a survey of 5,000 citizens, 100 insider interviews and 25 years of reform data making it one of the most comprehensive assessments of democracy's delivery gap to date. Prominent voices echo the findings. Former Labour Minister Peter Mandelson warns politics has become "flattened," while US Democrat Steny Hoyer highlights the speed and complexity that leave little time to ensure delivery. Former EU Vice-President Margrethe Vestager adds: "Western democracies need a serious makeover to reconnect to their roots and deliver to citizens."

New Data New Solutions How to fix democracy

While sobering, the analysis also sets out nine reforms to restore capacity from "policy test zones" and new civil service roles to AI-powered frontline feedback systems and the "IKEA rule" for policymaking. Together, they present a roadmap for rebuilding trust in institutions under strain.

Sigge Winther Nielsen, PhD, is a Danish political scientist, bestselling author, TV host and director of the Institute for Wicked Problems. He has spent more than a decade studying democratic reform, combining academic research with insider access across Europe and the US. His previous works have shaped debates on governance and public innovation in Denmark.

