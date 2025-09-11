Anzeige
11.09.2025 07:12 Uhr
CERIPH: Employers' commitment to mental health drives top Gen Z talent: Research reveals 78% of Gen Z would join an organisation that prioritises their mental health

CERIPH launches new research: 'THE GEN Z ADVANTAGE - HOW TO SHAPE YOUR EMPLOYER REPUTATION TO ATTRACT & RETAIN YOUNG TALENT'

LONDON, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CERIPH Limited, in partnership with ERIC - the creative careers app - has published new research revealing what Gen Z really wants from employers in the creative industries.

With competition for young talent intensifying, the insight highlights the factors most likely to influence career decisions.

Key findings:

  • Mental health support is the number one factor in choosing an employer.
  • 8 in 10 candidates check online reviews before applying.
  • 49% prefer a hybrid working model.
  • 61% would choose long-term growth over short-term gain.
  • Office perks such as gyms and restaurants rank lowest in importance.

CERIPH Logo

The report warns organisations risk losing future talent if they fail to meet these expectations. It also offers practical steps to improve employer reputation, including: building inclusive workplaces, engaging authentically and personalising recruitment processes to reflect their priorities.

Simon Thomas, Director of CERIPH, said:

"Gen Z are looking for a new approach. They want respect, flexibility, and genuine support for their mental well-being. In return, they bring energy, fresh perspectives, and a commitment to learn and grow with their employers."

Survey methodology

The study was conducted in March 2025 via an online questionnaire aligned to the CERIPH Employer Reputation Model. It was distributed to ERIC's 150,000 subscribers, with 375 respondents, most with work experience.

Respondent profile:

  • 79% female, 16% male, 5% non-binary
  • 41% disclosed a disability
  • 28% neurodivergent
  • 51% from lower socio-economic backgrounds

About CERIPH

CERIPH helps organisations understand, measure, and strengthen their employer reputation to attract and retain talent. In partnership with Aston University, it has developed the Employer Reputation Model and diagnostic tool to evaluate and enhance reputation.

More information: www.ceriph.co.uk.
Download the full report: https://2bl9ui.share-eu1.hsforms.com/2TOLFL-RjTDWsc_RrJoaaMA.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2770257/CERIPH_Logo.jpg

For survey methodology enquiries:
nikki@ceriph.co.uk

For media or meeting requests:
emma@ceriph.co.uk

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/employers-commitment-to-mental-health-drives-top-gen-z-talent-research-reveals-78-of-gen-z-would-join-an-organisation-that-prioritises-their-mental-health-302553209.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
