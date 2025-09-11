Anzeige
WKN: 923003 | ISIN: GB0006436108
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
11.09.2025 08:06 Uhr
62 Leser
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 11

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (the "Company")

LEI - 549300MS535KC2WH4082

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("the Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 11 September 2025 its issued capital comprised 41,475,792 ordinary shares of £0.25 each, excluding 8,517,731 shares held in treasury.

Shareholders should therefore use 41,475,792 (being the Company's issued share capital excluding shares held in treasury) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.

All enquiries:

Graham Venables

Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0203 649 3432

11 September 2025



Release
© 2025 PR Newswire
