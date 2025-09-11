Sermatec Unveils 835kWh Modular Energy Storage System: Scalable, Reliable, and Grid-Ready

Modular Design, Scalable Flexibility: Hitting the Sweet Spot for Industrial and Grid-Scale Applications

SHANGHAI, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SERMATEC has launched an innovative 835kWh Modular Energy Storage System. At the core of Sermatec's innovation is a 1P104S large-pack architecture paired with an 835kWh "sweet spot" capacity - precisely engineered to meet the demands of mid- to large-scale energy storage. While systems above 5MWh sometimes require customized downsizing and refer to longer commissioning cycles

Designed for flexible parallel expansion up to 6.68MWh, the system eliminates unnecessary investment and adapts seamlessly to diverse application scenarios, from large industrial parks to utility-scale grids. Its compatibility with multiple voltage levels and MVS cabinets allows for integration into centralized or string inverter-booster cabins, maximizing asset utilization and project scalability.

Plug-and-Play Efficiency: Accelerating Project Rollout and Value Capture

With an industry-leading modular transport design weighing under 8 tons, Sermatec's system overcomes the logistical challenges of oversized containerized solutions. This lightweight yet robust structure ensures easier global transport by land or sea, enabling faster on-site delivery and deployment.

Standardized interfaces and quick-connect modules streamline installation, reducing commissioning time and lowering upfront costs. Beyond hardware, Sermatec integrates intelligent management features: predictive fault diagnostics, remote wireless operation, OTA upgrades, and a cloud-edge-device triple-layer security architecture that safeguards data integrity.

The dynamic thermal management system keeps cell temperature differentials within =2.5°C, cuts auxiliary power consumption, and extends liquid cooling component lifespan by 20-30%. With SOX accuracy maintained within 3%, the system guarantees high safety margins, reliable capacity, and enhanced economic performance - supporting 2/3/4-hour discharge durations to fit diverse business models.

Intelligent Energy Management: Unlocking Multi-Scenario Value

Equipped with an optional Sermatec Energy Management System (EMS), the platform enables applications across energy time-shift, frequency regulation, and peak shaving, etc. In solar-storage hybrid projects, it supports both DC and AC coupling, offering greater design flexibility.

Sermatec's intelligent O&M platform continuously monitors system health, proactively detects anomalies, and dispatches expert support either remotely or on-site. Regular preventive inspections ensure stable and reliable operation under the most demanding conditions. The system is designed for -30°C to 50°C environments, up to 4000m altitude, with IP55 protection and optional C5 anti-corrosion coating for harsh climates.

Multi-Dimensional Protection: Safety by Design, Reliability in Action

Safety is embedded into every layer of Sermatec's engineering. The system integrates a 3-level fuse protection, 4-level management control, and 5-level safety framework - spanning cell, structural, electrical, and fire protection.

A triple-level fire protection design ensures rapid detection and suppression, while insulation materials provide over 2 hours of fire resistance, effectively preventing thermal propagation across cabinets. Certified to global standards including IEC62619, IEC63056, IEC62477, IEC61000, and UL9540A, the system sets a new benchmark for inherent safety and international compliance.

