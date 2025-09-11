Executive Chairman Cevdet Caner and Chief Executive Officer Richard Bunning announced today the formation of Global Critical Resources Corporation ("GCR Group"), a U.S. registered company operating Minera Tres Valles (MTV), a copper mine in Chile, and Tataki Mine, a nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal asset in Botswana. Mr. Caner's investment company, NIU Invest (NIU), contributed both MTV and Tataki Mine to GCR Group, which is headquartered in the United States.

GCR Group is focused on meeting the world's rapidly growing demand for the resources essential to advanced technologies, electric vehicles, and renewable energy. GCR Group's team of seasoned professionals brings decades of experience to the mining of critical minerals, leveraging knowledge of political risk, complex transactions, operations, and advanced technology to seek out investment opportunities and create value.

"Together with our partners and stakeholders, GCR Group delivers integrated mining solutions that combine cutting-edge methods with a commitment to responsible production," said CEO Richard Bunning. "Instead of building from scratch, we revitalize high-potential assets, turning them into efficient, future-ready operations."

Purpose-driven and innovation-led, GCR Group is dedicated to creating impact in both local communities and global supply chains. "At our core, we believe investing in critical minerals is not just a strategic opportunity to secure crucial supply chains and propel innovation, but it's also a generational chance to accelerate development in communities endowed with these resources," said Executive Chairman Cevdet Caner. "Sustainability drives everything we do, and we operate with the highest environmental, social, and governance standards to responsibly deliver the critical resources the world needs."

MTV is a copper mining and refining complex located near Salamanca in Coquimbo, Chile. MTV features an advanced underground mine (Papamono) utilizing Incline Block Caving (IBC) for extraction, as well as an open-pit mine (Don Gabriel) planned for development within three years. MTV constitutes 8.2 million tons of proven and probable reserves which, when combined with processing of third-party ores, will yield potential revenues at current copper prices (~10,000 USD/t) of USD 1.3 1.5bn. MTV produces Grade-A 99.999% pure electrolytic copper cathodes among the highest quality in the market with 5,000 tons of cathodes to be produced in the first year of GCR Group's ownership. Production is forecasted to increase to approximately 13,000 to 15,000 tons per annum from 2026.

The integrated plant includes cutting edge and environmentally friendly crushing, leaching, and SX/EW processing capabilities, capable of processing 180,000 tons of ore per month and producing 18,500 tons of high-quality Grade-A copper cathodes per month, including from third-party ores. MTV has a state-of-the-art, fully integrated processing plant and benefits from being the only such facility within a 200km radius.

"We are thrilled to join the GCR Group family," said Sebastián Cortés, CEO of MTV. "Together with GCR Group, we look forward to growing alongside the communities of Choapa Province, preserving its environment, investing in its communities, and working with our local partners."

Tataki Mine is a polymetallic mine in the North-East district of Botswana, near the Zimbabwe border. The asset contains one of the country's largest reserves of nickel, copper, cobalt, and platinum group metals. After reopening under GCR Group, slated for a September 16 ceremony led by President Duma Boko, Tataki will produce a variety of metals and hydroxide salts that are widely traded internationally. Products will include nickel and cobalt hydroxide precipitates, copper cathodes, metal bars for platinoids (platinum, palladium, rhodium), and precious metals.

"We plan to invest further capital into Tataki to develop and expand mining operations," said Chief Operating Officer Lukasz Abramowicz. Over the next decade, Tataki is expected to generate over USD 4.2bn in revenue. "Tataki will be a key engine for Botswana's economic growth in the coming years," added Abramowicz, "contributing a 1.5% increase in annual GDP to the country."

GCR Group will continue to expand its portfolio by acquiring and investing in mining assets across the globally, with a focus on copper, cobalt, and other critical minerals. NIU Invest maintains its momentum as a leading player in real estate, technology, and capital markets, sustaining its strategic partnership in mining with GCR Group across key jurisdictions and asset classes.

