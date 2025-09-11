Anzeige
Petrofac Limited ( PFC) 
PETROFAC LIMITED: RESTRUCTURING UPDATE: AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE REACHED WITH SAMSUNG E&A AND SAIPEM 
11-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
   
11 September 2025 
 
  
 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION 
  
 
RESTRUCTURING UPDATE: AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE REACHED WITH SAMSUNG E&A AND SAIPEM 
  
 
Petrofac announces that it has reached an agreement in principle with SAMSUNG E&A and Saipem regarding their claims 
relating to the Thai Oil project. The commercial terms are supported by the Ad Hoc Group of Bondholders, subject to the 
agreement of longform documents. This agreement will enable the Restructuring to proceed with the consent of those 
parties. 
 
The Group will now work to conclude discussions with key stakeholders on next steps towards implementation of the 
Restructuring. It is expected that, subject to receipt of all requisite approvals and satisfaction of conditions, the 
Restructuring will be completed by the end of November 2025 and the Company will share further details as soon as 
appropriate to do so, in line with its disclosure obligations. 
 
ENDS 
 
  
 
For further information contact: 
 
Petrofac Limited 
 
+44 (0) 207 811 4900 
 
  
 
Sophie Reid, Group Director of Communications 
 
Sophie.reid@petrofac.com 
 
  
 
Teneo (for Petrofac) 
 
+44 (0) 207 353 4200 
 
petrofac@teneo.com 
 
  
 
  
 
NOTES TO EDITORS 
 
  
 
Petrofac 
 
  
 
Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including 
many of the world's leading energy companies. 
 
  
 
Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. 
Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, 
respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do. 
 
  
 
Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built 
a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and 
local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, 
including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 7,300 employees based across 31 offices globally. 
 
  
 
Petrofac is listed on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC) trading in Petrofac shares is currently suspended pending 
publication of the Groups Full Year 2024 Audited Accounts. 
 
  
 
For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com 
 
  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      PFC 
LEI Code:    2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  401488 
EQS News ID:  2196046 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2196046&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 11, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
