DJ PETROFAC LIMITED: RESTRUCTURING UPDATE: AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE REACHED WITH SAMSUNG E&A AND SAIPEM

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) PETROFAC LIMITED: RESTRUCTURING UPDATE: AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE REACHED WITH SAMSUNG E&A AND SAIPEM 11-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 September 2025 THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION RESTRUCTURING UPDATE: AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE REACHED WITH SAMSUNG E&A AND SAIPEM Petrofac announces that it has reached an agreement in principle with SAMSUNG E&A and Saipem regarding their claims relating to the Thai Oil project. The commercial terms are supported by the Ad Hoc Group of Bondholders, subject to the agreement of longform documents. This agreement will enable the Restructuring to proceed with the consent of those parties. The Group will now work to conclude discussions with key stakeholders on next steps towards implementation of the Restructuring. It is expected that, subject to receipt of all requisite approvals and satisfaction of conditions, the Restructuring will be completed by the end of November 2025 and the Company will share further details as soon as appropriate to do so, in line with its disclosure obligations. ENDS For further information contact: Petrofac Limited +44 (0) 207 811 4900 Sophie Reid, Group Director of Communications Sophie.reid@petrofac.com Teneo (for Petrofac) +44 (0) 207 353 4200 petrofac@teneo.com NOTES TO EDITORS Petrofac Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world's leading energy companies. Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do. Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 7,300 employees based across 31 offices globally. Petrofac is listed on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC) trading in Petrofac shares is currently suspended pending publication of the Groups Full Year 2024 Audited Accounts. For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: PFC LEI Code: 2138004624W8CKCSJ177 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 401488 EQS News ID: 2196046 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 11, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)