NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. ("Figure") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 31,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $25.00 per share.The shares of Class A common stock are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 11, 2025 under the ticker symbol "FIGR." The offering is expected to close on September 12, 2025, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.The offering consists of 23,506,605 shares of Class A common stock offered by Figure and 7,993,395 shares of Class A common stock offered by certain of Figure's existing stockholders. In addition, Figure has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,725,000 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Figure will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders.Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies and BofA Securities are acting as joint lead bookrunning managers for the offering. Societe Generale, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company and Mizuho are acting as bookrunners for the offering. Texas Capital Securities, Needham & Company, Piper Sandler, FT Partners, KKR and Roberts & Ryan are acting as co-managers for the offering.The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, a copy of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at 1-877-821-7388, or by email at prospectus_department@jefferies.com; and BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001 or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.A registration statement relating to these securities has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 10, 2025. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.About Figure Technology SolutionsFigure Technology Solutions, Inc. is a blockchain-native capital marketplace that seamlessly connects origination, funding, and secondary market activity. More than 160 partners use its loan origination system and capital marketplace. Collectively, Figure and its partners have originated over $16 billion of home equity to date, among other products, making Figure's ecosystem the largest non-bank provider of home equity financing. The fastest growing components are Figure Connect, its consumer credit marketplace, and Democratized Prime, Figure's on-chain lend-borrow marketplace. Figure's ecosystem also includes DART (Digital Asset Registry Technology) for asset custody and lien perfection, and YLDS, an SEC-registered yield-bearing stablecoin that operates as a tokenized money market fund.Contactspress@figure.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250910400753/en/