Bessor Minerals Inc.: Bessor Announces Acquisition of Graphite Prospect

Vancouver, BC, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bessor Minerals Inc. (TSXV:BST) ("Bessor" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce it has entered into an asset purchase agreement dated September 9, 2025 the "Purchase Agreement" to acquire (the "Acquisition") the Jagrite Graphite Project located near the Bella Coola area in British Columbia.

The Jagrite Graphite Project consists of a mineral property covering 139.4 hectares located on Bentinck Arm, 30 kilometers southwest of Bella Coola, BC. The property has been the subject of previous exploration and geological mapping. Graphite occurrences in bedrock have been mapped over a 400 X 400 meter area within the property. Crystalline flake graphite concentrations can be found within biotite schist roof pendants of the granodioritic gneiss of the Coast Plutonic Complex. Concentrations of graphite occur at the crests of folds, with fine-grained graphite, post-dating ductile deformation, concentrated in shear zones and thin veins. (source: BCGS Geological Fieldwork 1992).

The terms of the acquisition are:

Bessor to provide a cash payment of Cad$20,000.00 upon signing. Bessor to provide a cash payment of Cad$25,000.00 on or before 12 months of signing the asset purchase agreement. Bessor to provide a cash payment of Cad$25,000.00 on or before 24 months of signing the asset purchase agreement. Bessor to issue 2,000,000 common shares to the Vendor on closing.

Jason Riley, Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation said: "we are excited to add the Jagrite Graphite Project to our existing property portfolio and look forward to further planning and implementing of exploration."

ABOUT BESSOR MINERALS INC.

Bessor's focus is on exploration and development of the Redhill volcanogenic massive sulphide deposit in British Columbia. In addition, Bessor has a 1% NSR on certain claims in the Blackwater Mine operated by Artemis Gold Inc.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Andris Kikauka, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the disclosure set out in this news release. Mr. Kikauka is independent to Bessor.

